US in the news: CI Financial buys consulting firm in San Diego





M&A CI Financial The Canadian financial services firm will buy the San Diego-based registered investment advisory firm (RIA) Dowling & Yahnke. D&Y, which does business as Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors, was founded in 1991 and serves over 1,300 clients, mostly individuals, families and non-prot organizations. The transaction is expected to increase CI’s total assets to $ 63 billion ($ 44.5 billion, $ 52 billion). This deal represents the 18th acquisition of CI NEW. Financial conditions were not disclosed. Focus on Financial Partners The partnership of asset management firms has agreed to buy Integer Wealth Advisors Group for an undisclosed amount. The firm will merge with Focus JFS Wealth Advisors partner firm, subject to custom closing terms. Founded in 2005 by Tom Foglia and Sam Paglioni, Integer is an integrated asset management firm headquartered in the largest area of ​​Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with an additional presence in the greater Atlanta, Georgia area. People move Wells Fargo Evelyn Varner has been appointed head of wealth and investment management advice. Warner most recently served as digital planning executive for Bank of America / Merrill. Snowden Lane Partners The independent wealth advisory firm has hired Marivi Rodriguez as a partner and managing director. Rodriguez has spent the last 11 years at Wells Fargo Advisors, where she has provided a range of services to local and international clients and families. Evercore Wealth Management The asset manager has appointed Alex Lyden-Horn as managing director, director of Delaware Trust Services and trust advisor to the Evercore Trust Company. Lyden-Horn joins Evercore from Delaware Christiana Trust Company. Pimco Brett Condron becomes general manager in the firms of the global American asset management group. He is joined by Blackstone. Tiedemann Advisers The U.S. investment firm has appointed Whitney Fogle Lewis as chief compliance officer and deputy general counsel. She is joined by Carlson Capital, where Lewis served as chief legal officer. Raymond James The financial services firm has hired consultants Richard Stern and Jeffrey Stern at its offices in Sarasota, Florida. The father-son duo operates as Raymond James Stern Wealth Management and is joined by Robert W Baird & Co. RBC Asset Management Mark Gherity has been appointed as the complex director of Minneapolis. Most recently, Gherity was executive director and complex manager of Morgan Stanleys Minnesota and the Dakota complex, a position he has held since 2006. RBC Wealth Management has also hired a seven-person team at its Princeton office. They are joined by UBS. Princeton Financial Partners consist of: Michael Gara, managing director and financial advisor;

Bruce Berman, senior vice president and financial advisor;

Chad Goerner, senior vice president and financial advisor;

Dustin Illgen, vice president and financial advisor;

Jessica Ovrutsky, Senior Business Associate;

Claudia Peppard, registered client associate; AND

Michele Nitti, old client associate. Crestbridge The financial services firm has appointed Karen Clark as director to strengthen the functioning of its family office. She has over 30 years of experience advising wealthy families around the globe on governance, heritage and family office operations.













