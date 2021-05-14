Friday morning news – May 14, 2021

For WORLD Radio, I’m Kent Covington.

CDC relaxes mask instruction The CDC says it is time to take a giant step back to normalcy. Director Rochelle Walensky said Thursday,

WALENSKY: Once you are fully vaccinated, two weeks after your last dose, you can shed your mask.

For the most part.

Agencies still require everyone to wear a mask on crowded

indoor environments such as buses, airplanes and hospitals. But it is said that fully vaccinated Americans do not need their masks indoors and they do not need them even in large crowds.

President Biden celebrated the news at the Rose Garden.

BIDEN: This is a great day for America in our long battle with the coronavirus.

The CDC says those who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks indoors.

Facilitation of mask instructions comes as more Americans are vaccinated and new cases and deaths from COVID-19 continue to fall.

The pipeline leaks again, but fuel shortages continue President Biden also announced on Thursday …

BIDEN: This morning, Colonial reported that fuels have begun to flow into most of the markets they serve.

The rupture of the colonial pipeline caused long lines at gas stations in the Southeast due to distribution and panic purchasing problems. Many stations ran out of gas.

The pipeline provides almost half of the fuel consumed in the East Coast and while it is operating, it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal. In the meantime, gas is being distributed by truck and rail.

Hackers shut down corporate computer systems on Friday, demanding a ransom for their release. And some media reports state that the company has paid millions of dollars to regain control of its systems. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to those reports Thursday.

PELOSI: We do not want people to think that there is money in them for them to threaten the security of the critical infrastructure of this country.



President Biden Signs Executive Order Wednesday to Strengthen U.S. Cyber ​​Security Protection The order will require all federal agencies to use basic cybersecurity measures, such as multi-factor certification, and require new security standards for manufacturers. of programs contracting with the federal government.

Unemployment falls as the debate over unemployment benefits unfolds The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to just over 470,000 as more employers reopen for business. This is the lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic.

The news comes as the debate revolves around increased unemployment assistance, which has provided an additional $ 300 a week during the pandemic. Many say it causes a shortage of workers.

But White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stressed again Thursday

PSAKI: This is not, we have not seen it as a prevalent leading factor in people not returning to work.

Some suggest Friday’s drop in new unemployment claims boosts the White House position.

But the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and many businesses are not convinced. Job openings are still at the highest level recorded, and many employers complain that they cannot find enough workers.

Mike Lish operates D.lish Hamburger in Spokane, Washington.

LISH: I really think what it is now, it is just as easy to stay home and bring home as much money as it is to go to work.

More than half a dozen Republican governors plan to end increased unemployment aid in their states next month.

McDonalds by raising salaries to attract more applicants Desperate for workers, McDonalds is serving to raise wages, hoping to attract more applicants. BOTAT reports Leigh Jones.

LEIGH JONES, REPORT: McDonald’s said Thursday it will raise wages for workers at its 650 company-owned stores by averaging $ 15 an hour by 2024. Entry-level employees will make $ 11 an hour. The company is also asking its 14,000 privileged restaurants to make the same changes.

McDonalds and Chipotle are some of the latest companies to follow Amazon, Walmart and Costco in wage increases, in some cases to $ 15 an hour or higher.

Also Thursday, Amazon said it would pay new hires $ 17 an hour as it seeks to add 75,000 new employees. It also offers a $ 100 bonus for new hires who have been vaccinated.

Reporting for WORLD, Im Leigh Jones.

Hamas continues firing rockets as Israeli airstrikes continue Hamas sent a heavy barrage of rockets deep into Israel on Thursday as Israel struck Gaza with more airstrikes and shells.

Israel also called in 9,000 more reservists who could be used to stage a ground invasion.

In another possible escalation, at least three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon at Israel, an attack that threatened to open a new front in combat.

The hostilities intensified despite mediation efforts by Egyptian negotiators who held personal talks with both sides.

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said once again that the United States fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas rocket attacks. But he added,

BLINKEN: We are working hard to encourage all parties to stay down, to de-escalate, to return to calm.

The U.S. Department of Defense has flown about 120 personnel from Israel as a security precaution.

In Kent Covington. For more top news, along with features and comments, visit us online at wng.org.

WORLD Radio transcripts are created in a short time. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. Authoritative recording of WORLD Radio programming is audio recording.