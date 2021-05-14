Ireland Health Service shuts down IT systems over ransomware attack by ‘international criminals’ | World News

Ireland’s health service has shut down its computer systems following a major ransomware attack by “international criminals”, the country’s deputy prime minister has said.

The Republic Health Service (HSE) executive said it shut down its IT network as a “precaution” after the cyber attack, which was discovered overnight.

Leo Varadkar, who is the doctor himself, said the attack was “very serious” and could affect the systems over the weekend and next week.

The system of General Practitioners and Close Contact Testing Referrals is broken. General practitioners can advise patients to follow every walk to the sites if they need a test.

Priority will be given to symptomatic and close contacts in open test centers. pic.twitter.com/2fJ3QKP0ST – HSE Ireland (@HSELive) May 14, 2021

He said: “It comes at a time when the health service is extremely busy doing many other things.

“It will be a very difficult time for the health service.

“There is a lot we do not know but it seems to be a ransomware attack by international criminals. The problem could continue over the weekend and next week, unfortunately.”

General practitioner and close contact systems COVID-19 Trial referrals are among the services affected.

More about the Republic of Ireland

The online child protection referral system to the child and family agency, Tusla, is also broken.

As a result of IT issues, Dublin Rotunda Hospital urged women not to attend appointments scheduled for Friday, unless they are over 36 weeks pregnant, or it is an emergency.

People with routine appointments at other hospitals have been told to attend “except and until” to hear differently from health officials.

But HSE said coronavirus Vaccination appointments were not affected by the attack and are continuing as planned.

Critical Urgency Rotunda

Due to a serious IT issue, all outpatient visits are canceled today – unless you are 36 weeks pregnant or later. All gender clinics have been canceled today.

If you have any urgent concerns, please attend normally. Further updates will follow. – Rotunda Hospital (@RotundaH Hospital) May 14, 2021

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said: “We have been subject to a very significant, large ransomware attack.

“It’s a very sophisticated attack. It is affecting all of our national and local systems that will be included in all of our core services.

“We became aware of it overnight and acted immediately. The immediate priority is obviously to adhere to that.”

Mr Reid told national broadcaster RTE that the health service was hit by a “human-led ransomware attack” where hackers gain access to data and then demand a ransom for it.

He said no request had been received yet.

The HSE has shut down many of its key systems as a precaution and was being supported by national cyber security teams, including the police and defense forces.

Mr Reid added: “I want to assure you all this morning that the vaccination program is ongoing. It is not affected.

“So everyone has to come forward.”

He added that life-saving equipment, such as those used in intensive care units, have also not been affected.

“This is more or less information technology systems and information transfer across networks,” he said.

Due to a major IT issue, there will be significant outages in all of our services today. If you have an appointment / need to come to the hospital, please come normally. We ask that you please be patient with us We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will follow – National Maternity Hospital (@_TheNMH) May 14, 2021

Rotunda Professor Fergal Malone said: “There is no problem for patient safety. But as a precaution, we are asking all patients who have appointments today not to attend the hospital unless it is an emergency, or if are not 36 weeks pregnant or over

“All equipment is fully functional and beautiful.

“Computers entering electronic healthcare records is the issue and ability to access patient demographics, things like that – computer-based systems.

“They’ve all been taken offline as a precaution. We have systems in place to go back to what you might call old-fashioned paper-based data retention.”

The National Maternity Hospital also warned of “significant disruption” due to the attack.

He said in a tweet: “Due to a major IT issue, there will be significant disruptions to all of our services today. If you have an appointment / need to come to the hospital, please come normally. We ask that we” .