The local nurse headed to the world Olympic weightlifting championship Local News

On a recent school day at Glynn Academy, a student walked into Cathy McCloskeys office and asked if the rumors were true. Could she really stand up more than school football players?
News of the school nurses’ latest achievements had just begun to spread across campus. McCloskey won three gold medals and broke three national weightlifting records at the National Masters Championships this year.
Few in school even knew McCloskey had competed in lifting Olympic weights for a decade until it came to her victories at the March meeting. Now that they know, many will support her when she enters the world stage later this month to represent the United States at the World Masters Championships.
It was supposed to be in Japan, which was obviously canceled, so they are giving us the opportunity to do it through a Zoom platform virtually, McCloskey said. Instead of everyone from all the different countries I am competing with on a stage in Japan, I will do it locally in our gym through a Zoom platform and be just like myself.
She will not be alone. Her old trainer, James K. Ellison, owner of the CrossFit Salt & Old School Weightlifting gym in Glynn County, will be by her side, cheering her on and pushing her to be her best.
In the world of exercise, frankly, there is no more, Ellison said. Shes reached the top, which is also a climax for me to have it on the world stage.
In the national competition earlier this year, McCloskey broke three National Masters records, including records for broken and clean raises.
She lifted 51 kilograms, or 112 pounds, in the pull-up lift and 68 kilograms, or 150 pounds, in the clean and jerk lift.
It was a good meeting, she said. Some work really well and some do not. You can train, and it all depends on what will happen that day.
McCloskey got involved in the sport of weightlifting through her experience in CrossFit. Sell is constantly drawn to this sport because of the sense of individual achievement they sell earn.
Obviously you compete against others, but you always compete against yourself, trying to make yourself better, improve your technique, she said. So even though we all compete on the same platform, for most of us it is also an individual competition.
McCloskey, who has worked for Glynn County Schools for 15 years and at Glynn Academy since 2015, quits her job every day and goes to the gym, where she does about two hours of practice five to six days a week. Her exercises involve a lot of structured strength training.
Its highly regimented, down to a science, a formula based on its recent successful setup at any meeting, Ellison said. And that is why meetings are so important. Meetings are where she goes and tries to collect that total. We die for 2.2 pounds, a pound.
Involved more than force. A skilled rider practices coordination and mental focus as well.
Part of strength training is definitely squats, that kind of thing, McCloskey said. But I spend a lot of time, and he gives me a lot of techniques to improve every little bit of that uplift There is always something to do, always something to fix.
She said she spends a lot of time working on her technique and discovered that with discipline and consistency anything is possible.
Most people would say I can not do it, but anyone can do it, McCloskey said. This is the beauty of this sport. It is a very comprehensive and hospitable sport. No one judges. Just get out there on the platform, do the best you can and everyone cheers for everyone.
She attended nine races in 2020, during which she worked hard for her mental strength.
I can go to the gym every day, but you go out there on that platform and you are yourself and you go up to that bar, and if you do not have a strong mind, it can all go wrong, McCloskey said. So I worked hard for that last year, and I think that led to a lot of my success.
Scenario-based training can strengthen the mind, Ellison said.
She and I have been around for a long time. When I say things, a young lifter may think he is saying something stupid, but she and I know it is a real scenario in which we could be, he said. So we try to recreate something we have seen or done or even seen other athletes have to do.
McCloskey said having a coach like Ellison has been essential to her success in the sport.
He keeps me on track, she said. Having a coach is essential. He has been a coach for a very long time and he knows what I need to focus on. I could never enter without instructions. Id just misses, so he keeps me okay and makes sure I do what I have to do.
She describes her experience in the sport as life-changing.
I never played sports in high school, McCloskey said. When I first started in the gym, I couldn’t even make a push.
None of that mattered. What he needed was self-confidence and support from others.
That just made me realize that there really is nothing you can do, she said. You just keep your head up high and you will be able to go to races and be able to compete with some of the best that are out there, and it is quite inspiring.
When she is on the global stage on May 24 for the World Masters Championship, she knows there is a community of supporters behind her.
She sees it as another opportunity to demonstrate what is possible.
You can tell kids all day what to do, but if you can inspire them by actually doing it and they see that you do it and think wow I can do it too, for that there is do, said McCloskey.