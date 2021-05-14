2 new Covid-19 groups in S’pore, including a 5-child training center, Singapore News and Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Five elementary school students tested positive for the virus after attending classes run by an infected schoolteacher at Learning Point – an enrichment center located at Parkway Center.

They are two boys, aged seven and nine, from St. Stephen’s School; a nine-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy from Kong Hwa School; and a nine-year-old boy from St. Andrew’s New School.

Their teacher is a 50-year-old woman, who was confirmed to have the infection on Wednesday (May 12th).

The five children were among 24 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the community reported by the Ministry of Health (MoH) on Friday.

They make up a new group – one of two reported Friday.

The other new group surfaced after a fully vaccinated employee at Unity Pharmacy tested positive.

His infection has been linked to that of an operating theater nurse at Sengkang General Hospital.

This group currently has three patients, the last of whom is a seven-year-old student at Yio Chu Kang Elementary School.

Singapore now has 13 active groups.

Thirteen of the other community cases have been linked to the Changi Airport group, bringing the total number of patients to 59.

Of these, six are airport staff employed in Terminals 1 and 3.

They are a 27-year-old working in a retail store in Terminal 3, a 29-year-old working as an IT support engineer in Terminal 1, two Cisco Certis employees aged 28 and 67 and two Immigration and Points Authority of Control officers aged 51 and 57 years.

The other seven are patient group contacts.

They contain two cleaners in Kopitiam Sengkang Square, another cleaner in Robinson 77 in the Central Business District, the principal of a language school, a retail staff in Ngee Ann City, an administrative staff member in the Ministry of Labor, and a 91-year-old housewife. .

The last patient in the community is an 88-year-old who had been undergoing treatment at Tan Tock Seng Hospital of Ward 9D.

His infection brings the number in that pile up to 45.

He had been in the 9D Ward since April 19 and was transferred to the National Center for Infectious Diseases on April 29.

He has been tested for the virus every day since May 2 and tested negative until May 12.

Among community patients, 16 had already been placed in quarantine, the MoH said.

Four are currently unrelated.

They are a 39-year-old Sats Food worker employed at Changi Prison, a 22-year-old chef at Wok Hey in White Sands, a 70-year-old retired woman and a 48-year-old GrabFood delivery worker.

All 52 cases bring Singapore’s total to 61,505.

The other 28 cases were imported ones which were placed on home stay notices upon arrival in Singapore, the MoH said. Of these, 19 are returning to Singapore or permanent residents.

The MoH added that the number of new cases in the community increased from 43 cases two weeks ago to 91 last week.

The number of unrelated cases in the community within a week also increased, from nine to 16 for the same period.

With 18 patients discharged yesterday, 61,032 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 180 patients remain in hospital, including three in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 247 are recovering in community settings.

Singapore has had 31 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 that have tested positive have died from other causes.