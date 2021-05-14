Latest issues at COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, May 14, 2021

The most recent confirmed COVID-19 case numbers in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 14, 2021. There are 1,312,408 confirmed cases in Canada. _ Canada: 1,312,408 confirmed cases (75,475 active, 1,212,108 resolved, 24,825 deaths).

* The total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travelers.

There were 6,615 new cases on Thursday. The active case rate is 198.59 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 47,068 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 6,724.

On Thursday there were 60 new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 338 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 48. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 65.32 per 100,000 people.

33,130,218 tests have been completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,173 confirmed cases (86 active, 1,081 resolved, six deaths).

There were seven new cases on Thursday. The active case rate is 16.47 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 53 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is eight.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

252,133 tests have been completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 188 confirmed cases (seven active, 181 resolved, zero deaths).

There was a new case on Thursday. The active case rate is 4.39 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been three new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

151,857 tests have been completed.

Nova Scotia: 4,407 confirmed cases (1,572 active, 2,764 resolved, 71 deaths).

On Thursday there were 110 new cases. The active case rate is 160.51 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,043 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 149.

There were zero new deaths reported on Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 7.25 per 100,000 people.

693,313 tests have been completed.

_ New Brunswick: 2,040 confirmed cases (128 active, 1,871 resolved, 41 deaths).

On Thursday there were 16 new cases. The active case rate is 16.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 60 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is nine.

There were zero new deaths reported on Thursday. Over the past seven days there has been a new death reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.25 per 100,000 people.

318,482 tests have been completed.

_ Quebec: 360,982 confirmed cases (7,795 active, 342,170 resolved, 11,017 deaths).

There were 781 new cases on Thursday. The active case rate is 90.91 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,685 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 812.

On Thursday were five new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 48 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is seven. The seven-day average death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 128.48 per 100,000 people.

8,733,163 tests have been completed.

_ Ontario: 502,171 confirmed cases (29,235 active, 464,531 resolved, 8,405 deaths).

There were 2,759 new cases on Thursday. The active case rate is 198.42 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 19,114 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 2,731.

On Thursday there were 31 new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 192 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 27. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 57.04 per 100,000 people.

14,452,272 tests have been completed.

_ Manitoba: 43,700 confirmed cases (4,046 active, 38,652 resolved, 1,002 deaths).

There were 560 new cases on Thursday. The active case rate is 293.35 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,262 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 466.

On Thursday were three new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 16 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is two. The seven-day average death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 72.65 per 100,000 people.

729,722 tests have been completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 43,926 confirmed cases (2,032 active, 41,381 resolved, 513 deaths).

There were 223 new cases on Thursday. The active case rate is 172.4 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,526 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 218.

On Thursday were five new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 12 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is two. The seven-day average death rate is 0.15 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 43.52 per 100,000 people.

807,245 tests have been completed.

_ Alberta: 215,193 confirmed cases (24,586 active, 188,475 resolved, 2,132 deaths).

There were 1,558 new cases on Thursday. The active case rate is 556.01 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,058 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 1,723.

On Thursday there were nine new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 30 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is four. The seven-day average death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 48.21 per 100,000 people.

4,349,694 tests have been completed.

_ British Columbia: 137,810 confirmed cases (5,868 active, 130,310 resolved, 1,632 deaths).

There were 587 new cases on Thursday. The active case rate is 113.99 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,191 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 599.

There were seven new deaths reported on Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 37 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is five. The seven-day average death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 31.7 per 100,000 people.

2,598,205 tests have been completed.

_ Yukon: 84 confirmed cases (two active, 80 resolved, two deaths).

There were zero new cases on Thursday. The active case rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

9,129 tests have been completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 115 confirmed cases (44 active, 71 resolved, zero deaths).

There was a new case on Thursday. The active case rate is 97.43 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 17 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is two.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

21,215 tests have been completed.

_ Nunavut: 606 confirmed cases (74 active, 528 resolved, four deaths).

On Thursday there were 12 new cases. The active case rate is 188.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 54 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is eight.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

13,712 tests have been completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on May 14, 2021.

