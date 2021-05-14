The AHS issued a restraining order against Kevin J. Johnston following the threats





Content of the article An Alberta Court of Queens Bench judge issued a restraining order on Friday against a far-right agitator who threatened to injure AHS employees. The order against Kevin J. Johnston is intended to prevent him from obstructing or interfering with the AHS and its staff, including public health officials. It prohibits him from engaging in a variety of activities, including contacting AHS staff and taking photos or audio or video recordings of them. Johnston is a candidate for mayor in the upcoming municipal election in Calgary. He has been charged with hate crimes and assaults in Ontario and British Columbia and has publicly threatened AHS employees, vowing to harass and destroy them by publicly disseminating personal staff information. Your small comfortable lives will be very uncomfortable as long as I am in Alberta and it will be a very long time, Johnston said in a recent video posted online.

Content of the article We would track down these AHS people. . . Weve got seven of your home addresses so far. Johnston also said he would come to the AHS staff home while he was armed. The restraining order also prohibits Johnston from attending any AHS hospital or business premises unless he is seeking necessary medical treatment. He forbids him to be within 100 meters of any AHS public health officer. The order prohibits Johnston from uttering or publishing any threat or hate speech against AHS or its employees on media or on social media platforms. He is not permitted to request the names, addresses, telephone numbers or any other personal information of AHS staff. The order is extended until at least June 30th. If Johnston violates the order, he could be arrested and summoned to court. In a press release, the AHS said taking legal action was necessary to protect and support their staff. Any hate speech or aggression against our AHS team is unacceptable and unjustified, reads the notice. AHS teams worked to serve the Albertans during the pandemic. AHS stands by our staff and also thanks all the Albertans who have arrived with words of support and encouragement. Earlier this week, concerns surfaced about Johnstons’ candidacy for mayor, as candidates typically receive a database of voter names, addresses and telephone numbers. Candidate Jyoti Gondek said the Calgary Election should not release voter lists to anyone in this election so as not to open the door to violence. With files by Bill Kaufmann [email protected] Tweet: @jasonfherring







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos