Eid is celebrated with prayers at home amid the pandemic Cov | Patna News





PATNA: Eid al-Adha was celebrated in a submissive manner for the second year in a row after Muslims spent the day with their loved ones and families in their homes amid the blockade in Bihar due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As large gatherings were banned and mosques closed, worshipers offered the Eid prayer at home in small congregations.

The festival, one of the most important in the Islamic calendar, is traditionally celebrated with the Eid prayer performed in an open area followed by family celebration, socializing with friends, relatives and neighbors and exchanging gifts and sweets.

With most of them staying inside, the Muslims connected with their friends, relatives and family via video call this Eid and exchanged greetings while ensuring they had a grand celebration once the situation normalized. The morning markets also had a deserted view and there was less movement of people on the streets in the state capital.

Bilal Ahmed (29), a resident of Bhattacharya Street, said he offered prayers at home with his brothers, father and uncle and thanked the Almighty for all the blessings during the month of Ramzan. While the rate of Covid-19 infection was higher this year, we are fortunate that no one suffered any severe symptoms. I enjoyed the party prepared by my mom and sister. However, I miss all the fun I had with my friends on this occasion, he said.

This time, the scent of sweet itar (perfume) was overshadowed by that of hand cleaners and disinfectants. Only a few closed relatives attended a small party at my house. But instead of offering itar before the meal, we gave the guests hand cleansers. The holiday was a minor issue as I prepared only a few traditional dishes – sevaiyyan, pure korma, biryani and mutton, said Aafiya Khatoon (41), a resident of New Azimabad Colony.

For many, this Eid holiday was about fitran (charity) for people in need and some distributed food items.

Mohd Aalim (35), a resident of Sabzibagh said, Eid is about sharing love and helping people in need. We distributed food, clothes and essentials among the poor and helped those in financial crisis.

For Sanya Ahmed (12), the feast of Eid was about enjoying the feast, dressing in new clothes and receiving Eidi (gifts) in the form of money from the elders. I love sevaiyyan, especially with lots of dried fruit and milk. Some of my relatives sent me gifts as they could not come, she said.

Sayyid Anwer, a resident of Phuwarisharif said, It’s a difficult time for everyone, but the tradition must continue. We offered prayers at home and shared greetings with family and relatives over the phone. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos