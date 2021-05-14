Government delays in seasonal work create fears of fruit harvesting





This was the revelation of a Westminster committee as it observed delays in the pilot project of seasonal agricultural workers, which was supposed to help provide the work needed for migrants to harvest the country’s fruits and vegetables. MP Neil Parish, chairman of the selected committee on Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said that with the start of the harvest season that began in a few weeks, the UK government had appointed only the last two operators to run the pilot in recent days. leaving insufficient time to recruit overseas jobs and supply the farm staff who needed them. Register in our daily newspaper Bulletin i cut the noise Despite last year ‘s Select for Britain pilot scheme, our report made it clear that overseas work is still much needed and the government’ s efforts to recruit more housework can not hope to be enough for the harvest. of this summer, said Parish. “While reports of unresolved daffodils this spring made clear the need goes beyond edible horticulture. Parish said that before Christmas, the committee had warned the government of the serious consequences of keeping seasonal work plans unclear until the last minute. “There can be no justification for further setting up the Home Office should start listening to the agricultural sector now to minimize the impact on British farmers.” The parliamentary group also reiterated its call for the pilot scheme of seasonal workers to expand to include the food supply chain and other agricultural sectors beyond edible gardening including the important role of official veterinarians (OV) working in slaughterhouses. NFU Scotland policy manager David Michie welcomed many of the statements in the commissions report reflecting the concerns that had been raised by joining the UK government in recent months. Our members have been at the sharp end of delays in the seasonal worker pilot scheme, which have caused unnecessary anxiety about getting fruit and getting paid, rather than being left to rot on the field, Michie said. Announcing the full list of operators for the seasonal worker pilot scheme just weeks before the season began to peak was unacceptable. But claiming that further improvement was still needed in the scheme, he said the government should listen to what the report showed to it and also the concerns of the farmers themselves and ensure that the next phase of the scheme developed into something that worked really well for both businesses and workers. He said one of our biggest concerns was the high cost of visas for the new scheme compared to previous SAWS. This cost is high for both the worker and the grower, affecting the morale of the people who pick the fruit and the bottom line of the businesses that grow it, said Michie who added that the union wanted the bureaucracy and cost to be addressed by the House. Office.

