Greece joins the Mediterranean race to win back tourists

NAXOS, Greece In her kitchen, Kyriaki Kapri has enough food to feed an army. Piles of squid for grilling, lemons for chopping, thick potato wedge to make sprinkled oregano chips and seafood for the famous dishes on the Greek island of Naxos.

Shes did everything she could think of to prepare for the tourists at her restaurant on the beach Naxos Gorgona Greek for Mermaid but customers are still a rare sight.

Greece kicked off its tourism season on Friday amid a competitive clash across the Mediterranean to lure holidaymakers out of blockages.

They were all vaccinated, the tables are outside and scattered, with hand cleaners on each of them. We were ready. Now we wait, Capri said, standing next to large cupboards with fresh fish in crushed ice beds. During a six-month blockade, the Gorgona closed for the first time in its 50-year history, a first model in all of Greece including the nearby island of Mykonos and Santorini.

The European Union has not yet launched its mobile-friendly travel system. But southern member states, deeper in debt owed by the pandemic and highly dependent on tourism revenue, are not waiting.

Croatia has already reopened, as did Cyprus, joined on Friday by Greece, where residents were allowed to leave their homes without electronic permission for the first time in six months.

Last year, the number of visitors to Greece fell by 78.2 percent to 7.4 million from a record 34 million in 2019 according to official data, with a corresponding drop in tourism revenue.

Greece is hoping to bring back half of the visitor level in 2019. He vowed to complete vaccination of his entire island population over the next six weeks and will even give up test requirements for tourists who have received vaccines made in Russia and China that have not been approved for use in the country.

Other Mediterranean countries are also looking for an advantage.

Malta promises visitor coupons to make diving and cash discounts for high-end hotel customers.

In Turkey, foreign visitors are exempted from stay-at-home orders applied to Turks, thus enjoying an empty Istanbul and sparsely populated beach resorts. Starting Monday, travelers from China, Britain, Australia and 13 other countries will be allowed to enter without having to submit a negative COVID-19 test.

Portugal is the only Southern European country that so far Britains has made the so-called Green List of quarantined destinations. Travelers to the UK commented on the news, according to Emma Coulthurst from the TravelSupermarket holiday price comparison site.

Week by week, if you compare all searches to compare package holiday prices through TravelSupermarket, the site has seen an 865 percent increase in package holiday searches in Portugal, Coulthurst said.

Tourism industry officials in Portugal reported an increase in bookings and searches from Britain, despite last-minute concerns if domestic embargo rules would be eased before the updated UK travel list enters into force on Monday.

In neighboring Spain, Trade and Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said her government was in constant consultation with Britain to try to improve its travel status. Around 18 million holidaymakers in the UK traveled to Spain in 2019.

Italy is lifting a five-day quarantine requirement for travelers from the EU, Britain and Israel starting Sunday, but many in the hospitality industry are still preparing for another difficult year.

I think (tourism) will grow, but very slowly. For this year we have to accept everything that comes, said Elisabetta Menardi, manager of the Ca Foscolo apartment hotel in Venice.

Just a short walk from the famous Rialto Bridge, the hotel is usually fully booked all year round, but is currently operating at 20 percent utilization.

Normally in January we already have a lot of reservations for the summer. This has stopped. So we do not know what is coming now, Menardi said. People make reservations, then they cancel. His kind is a dance.

