Eastern Ontario / Ottawa RPN polls are ‘alarming’, unions say

Eastern Ontario results from a survey of registered nurses practiced released Friday were described as disturbing and alarming.
There were 700 RPNs in eastern Ontario and Ottawa that were part of the survey conducted across the province, and over half described their mental health as in poor condition.
Many of the (results are) alarming, said Sharon Richer, treasurer secretary of the Canadian Union of Public Employees / Ontario Hospital Trade Union Council (OCHU / CUPE).
Its National Nursing Week, always a time to celebrate those who are in the profession, but it is a very troubled profession, according to OCHU / CUPE health officials and the International Service Employee Service (SEIU), and they say that survey, and many RPNs who talk openly about their pandemic experiences, again.
They said over 2,600 RPNs were surveyed, in late March and April, and the results were broken down by region, including eastern Ottawa / Ontario, with 24 per cent saying things had gone so badly they were considering leaving the profession. However, Richer said the figures show that 83 per cent of those considering leaving would stay on fire if their salaries were raised.
Across the province, survey numbers are relatively stable, despite the region the top three concerns nurses have, according to Jackie Walker, president of the SEIU Health Nursing Division, are low staffing levels, resulting in a lack of care quality to the patient leadership and direction from management.
Earlier in the press conference, Michael Hurley, president of OCHU / CUPE, said that our survey and survey describes physically and psychologically exhausted nurses. (Many) work in routinely operated hospitals with over 100 percent capacity.
Discussing a possible exodus from the profession, Hurley said it should not shock. . . during the crisis (pandemic) nurses have grown but weakened poorly. They feel it and internalize it and little (support for mental health is provided).
The results of the RPN survey in eastern Ontario / Ottawa showed that 96 percent worked throughout the pandemic and 86 percent said their already busy workload increased in the last year.
Many also said there has been an increase in violence against nurses 64 per cent said incidents of violent acts by patients or their families had increased. Forty percent said they were infected or exposed to the COVID-19 virus and had to isolate or quarantine; 23 percent reported that they had not been paid for medical leave.
And, 94 percent said they were concerned about the possible infection of their loved ones or friends, many described the anxiety of being separated from their children or communicating with them in difficult situations / arrangements.
The presenters said that, in general, the eastern Ottawa / Ontario CUPE survey and the findings of the SEIU study open a window for this highly skilled but underrated and predominantly female workforce. The presenters said Ontario funding for hospital care is among the lowest in Canada, and that hospitals are in dire need of nurses.
Together CUPE and SEIU represent nearly 20,000 hospital-based RPNs among their collective hospital membership of around 70,000 who work in hospitals in every part of Ontario.
