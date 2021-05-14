Countdown to deadly violence in Colombia’s protracted wave of protests





This question burned in the eyes of Luis Fernando Barbosa, the father of Dylan “B Lion”, a 27-year-old hip hop artist who died in Bogota in the early hours of May 8, after a collision with an armored vehicle of the Unit e Colombian riot police, ESMAD.

Preliminary reports from investigative police suggest Barbosa had lost control of his motorcycle while overtaking the police vehicle and eventually found himself on its way. His friends, along with human rights organizations seeking a role in Colombia’s post-conflict reconstruction, do not believe this version of events and accuse police of murder. The ombudsman’s office told CNN that authorities are investigating the man’s death.

I heard Barbosa’s pain and indignation at a memorial for his son, held on a rainy Saturday night on the same street where he died in the early hours of the same day.

“Two liters of blood shed right on this street were enough, I do not want to see more blood on the street and I want that blood to be a seed for you, for living!” said Barbosa in a painful praise, without shedding tears but with indignation of someone who has just experienced an irreplaceable loss.

Next to him stood about two hundred young men and women who knew Dylan and his songs and came to pay their respects. They held candles to light the night and rain covers to keep them dry. Dylan Barbosa is now one of 41 victims of deadly violence in a protracted wave of protests in Colombia that first began in rejecting a fiscal reform now canceled on April 28 that has exacerbated unrest across the country. The harsh response and alleged abuses committed by security forces have only sparked more protests, now in their third week as protesters step up their demands for police and social reform. So far, the protests have been largely peaceful, but small groups of violence have had unexpected effects. While the NGO claim the groups that police were directly involved in the deaths of at least 40 people, including Barbosa, men in uniform have also become a target, with 1 policeman killed, 849 injured and dozens of police stations vandalized across the country. A path to inclusive dialogue When we met Barbosa’s father, we were filming an episode of GoThere dedicated to police violence in Colombia. We wanted to address this issue but did not expect to encounter a deadly case on our way. As we aimed to talk to the victims, most of the violence was concentrated in the southern city of Cali and there were no reports of deaths in the protests in Bogota, the capital of Colombia, and the political drama scene. Still, I wanted the perspective of the police officer on the front lines and see if there was any common language from the dialogue with a demonstrator and an officer. After speaking with dozens of protesters and men in uniform, we identified two young women: an economics student at Columbia National University, Jennifer Pedraza, a member of the National Strike Committee, and Deisy Snchez, a second lieutenant in the Metropolitan Police Department. Bogotës. Pedraza shared stories of her past meetings with police in previous protests and the fears she instilled in them about marching in the presence of a police platoon. “We are marching now because we have to defend the right to protest. Have you seen the police videos that open fire on the civilian population? And this is not proportional, it is nowhere near a proportionate use of military force,” Pedraza told us. . Images of suspected police abuse have gone viral on Colombian social media in recent weeks, with foreign governments and international organizations calling for moderation and de-escalation. The Colombian government has so far expressed support for the security forces: in the early days of the protests, Army Chief Eduardo Zapateiro welcomed ESMAD anti-riot police as “black-clad heroes”. At the same time, as anger over the heinous tactics used by the police has grown, so has the government vowed to fully investigate any abuse. This week, Colombian President Ivn Duque revealed to CNN that the government is investigating 65 cases of police abuse in handling demonstrations. One way forward for the police Speaking to us, Lieutenant Snchez urged the protesters to realize that the police are simply carrying out orders and thus deserving of the protesters’ respect: “We train every day to use proportionate use of force, reasonable use of force. What we want is a solution. “Fast in this confrontation because it is not only the police who are affected, but the population as a whole that is going through this violence.” She showed us her police station in a working class neighborhood not far from where Barbosa died. The station was vandalized on the night of May 4 with Molotov cocktails and stones. Snchez’s senior officer, Major Pablo Rmirez, said viral videos showing police violence did not provide a complete picture, but acknowledged that, “perhaps, in some cases, some agents have failed to measure their strength.” Our filming ended early due to the rappers vigilance, but the vigilance experience will stay with me. Lieutenant Snchez asked me to share Pedraza’s contact information so they could sit down and discuss the country’s problems together. I share her hope that this wave of protests will force Colombia into more constructive talks and that from this crisis the country will emerge stronger and more equal again. I can still hear the words of Luis Fernando Barbosa, the naked father of his son: “Life, like love, needs nothing from anyone’s pocket to get rich from them. Be polite. There is a place to change before us “







