



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sounding the alarm about the worsening of the COVID-19 country crisis as 4,000 more people died from the virus for the third day in a row on Friday. Modi said his government was “on a war base” trying to contain the new strain of coronavirus, which was first discovered in India and is now appearing worldwide. The highly contagious variant B.1.617 is including the country, with the total number of coronavirus infections in India exceeding 24 million on Friday. “The spread is reaching rural areas with great speed,” Modi told farmers during a virtual conference, according to Reuters. “I want to warn once again all… those living in villages about the crown[virus]” The pandemic has presented the Indian countryside with a horrific reality as rural hospitals have been drowned, dead bodies washed up on the banks of the Ganges River and crematoria have run out of wood for burial pores. The Prime Minister’s speech to those living in rural areas signaled the growing severity of the virus spreading in India. While approximately two-thirds of Indians live in rural towns and villages where health care facilities and resources are limited, Modi has refrained from talking about the impact of the pandemic in these areas. Friday’s remarks mark the first time he has specifically referred to coronavirus control in Indian villages since the second wave appeared in February. “All government departments, all resources, our armed forces, our scientists, all are working day and night to counter COVID, together,” Modi said. The prime minister has faced mounting pressure to impose a national stalemate, though some experts have questioned whether such measures would even be effective on such a large scale. “We know anxious anxieties displayed by international observers … but you can not wrap all of India in a blanket,” K. Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation in India, told Thursday. Most states have imposed full or partial deadlocks amid growth. Many mosques have been forced to close or follow measures of social distancing as India’s 200 million Muslims marked the end of Ramadan on Wednesday with Eid celebrations. The celebrations have been relatively restrained compared to the mass Hindu gathering that took place in the northern region of the country in February – an event that garnered widespread criticism of Modi for his leadership during the global health crisis. Modi has also faced scrutiny as the country tries to vaccinate its residents amid COVID-19 alarming cases. But while India is the world’s largest producer of vaccines, the country has only vaccinated approximately 2.9 per cent of the population since Friday. Modi is committed to accelerating the distribution of vaccines dramatically in the coming months.

