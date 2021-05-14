Americans are being vaccinated for summer travel





Are Americans getting the COVID-19 vaccine specifically so they can travel? INGINE Insights just published the results of a study that found a direct correlation between COVID-19 vaccination levels in the US and an increase in summer vacation planning. Over half (56 percent) of American adults said gaining the ability to travel safely again was taken into account in their decision to be vaccinated. And, widespread vaccination is proving to be the key to helping travelers feel safe leaving again. advertisement Now in trend In fact, according to Accentures new global survey in consumer attitudes, 62 percent of participants would support the implementation of a mandatory COVID passport (i.e., COVID-19 vaccination test or negative test), although the Biden administration has stated that it will not impose such a requirement. Undoubtedly, the CDC guidelines for vaccinated travelers released last month, which says it is safe for fully vaccinated individuals to travel within the U.S. and can bypass testing requirements when re-entering the country from abroad, are encourages people to start planning travel diligently. The INGINE Insights survey found that 76 percent of Americans are planning a trip within the next 12 months, with 64 percent saying they will go happily within the next six months. Some travelers coming soon are even more eager, with 43 percent saying they feel safe making a trip within the next three months and 35 percent saying they would be happy to leave as early as next weekend. Of those planning to travel over the next year, 72 per cent of participants said they would likely stay in a hotel, 65 per cent with family or friends, 35 per cent in inclusive resorts and 35 per cent on a holiday rental such as Airbnb or Vrbo . In terms of transportation, 66 percent said they are more likely to drive their car to their destination, 49 percent will fly an airplane, 34 percent prefer to rent a car, 22 percent will hire an Uber or Lyft, 19 percent would sail aboard a cruise ship and 17 percent would go by train. The study showed that Americans will stay mostly in domestic destinations for their next vacation, a trend that carries from 2020. Forty-six percent of respondents said they intended to visit national parks, which have been popular among pandemic, as they provide much-needed Supplies of fresh air, open spaces and outdoor activities, and are also attractive in terms of mobility. Thirty-seven percent plan to visit a historic U.S. landmark, while 31 percent go to amusement parks and 30 percent are destined for resorts. Only 12 percent of respondents are planning to visit a foreign country next year. Travelers are mostly motivated by the desire to reunite with friends and family they have not been able to visit in the last 14 months, with 40 percent saying they are planning trips for the purpose. However, it seems that despite more and more Americans becoming fully vaccinated COVID-19 and government safety protocols in place for various modes of transportation, the shame of travel is still there. Fifteen percent of survey participants said they would feel guilty about traveling now, while 11 percent said they would feel judged by others for this or for posting travel photos on social media.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos