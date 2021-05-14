Kingston, Ont., Knife Suspect Faces Murder Charge Against Second Victim – Kingston





A woman in Kingston, Ont., Arrested for a stabbing Thursday has now been charged with murder in connection with a second victim. On Wednesday, around 3:30 a.m., Kingston police say they were called to Block 200 of Bath Road for a welfare check. When they arrived, police say officers found 41-year-old Ryan Villeneuve dead at his home. Read more: Kingston police arrest the suspect with a knife Following an investigation into the incident, police have charged 40-year-old Laura Judge with murder. The judge was on the run and was eventually arrested Thursday after being stabbed in the north. She was charged with aggravated assault in connection with Thursday’s incident. The judge has already had a conditional hearing and is being held in custody for her next court date. The story goes down the ad Police are asking anyone with information about the murder investigation to contact Det. Joel Fisher with Kingston Police Chief Crime Unit at 613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or email [email protected] You can also contact Det. Sergeant Chad Parslow at 613-549-4660 ext. 6245 or email [email protected] To give advice anonymously, call the Kingston Police General Line at 613-549-4660 ext. 0















