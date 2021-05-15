A Deceived Press Corps and the Gaza Invasion that was not going





The Israeli military announced suddenly after midnight on Friday that its ground forces had launched attacks in the Gaza Strip, saying that in Tweet, in text messages to journalists, and in confirmations recorded by an English-speaking army spokesman. Several international news organizations, including The New York Times, immediately warned readers around the world that an incursion or invasion of Gaza was taking place, a major escalation of Israeli-Palestinian hostilities. Within hours, those reports were all corrected: No invasion had taken place. Instead, ground troops had opened fire on targets in Gaza from inside Israeli territory as fighters and drones continued to attack from the air. A senior military spokesman claimed responsibility, blaming the fog of war. But by Friday evening, some major Israeli media outlets reported that the inaccurate announcement was not accidental, but had actually been part of a detailed hoax. The aim, media reports said, was to deceive Hamas fighters into thinking an invasion had begun and to respond in ways that would expose a much larger number of those being called a Israel’s deadly destructive attack.

Army English spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus insisted the false announcement had been his mistake, but an honest one, telling foreign correspondents at a tense conference Friday night that he had misunderstood the information coming from field and had released it without adequately verifying it.

But in the Hebrew-language press, the military was simultaneously being praised for luring Hamas fighters to a network of tunnels in northern Gaza that was hit by about 160 Israeli planes in a raging airstrike starting around midnight. This is how tunnels became death traps for terrorists in Gaza, the Israel Channel 12 news station titled a report by his military reporter, which called the spread of misinformation to foreign journalists a planned ploy. The Israeli press quoted the military as saying the plan had worked. This claim could not be independently verified.

But the possibility that the military had used the international news media to amass a larger number of troops in Gaza raised sharp questions for Colonel Conricus at the conference. Israeli officials insisted the call be kept out of record, but a Times reporter who did not join the call received a recording of it from another news organization. Representatives of The Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, National Public Radio and Agence France-Presse, which had mistakenly reported a ground invasion early Friday, asked him if they had turned into additional equipment for the military. , why it took hours for the invasion report to be reversed and how they would be able to believe the statements of the armies that were moving forward. Colonel Conricus, a veteran officer and reputable spokesman for accuracy in what he knows and does not know, said there had been no attempt to try to deceive anyone or make you write anything that is not true , adding: I can understand that it may look different. He called her frankly embarrassing. But Colonel Conricus, who is set to withdraw from the army in late June, also admitted that the army had indeed sought to deceive fighters in Gaza, through tactics such as the noisy movement of large numbers of tanks and other armored vehicles up to border as if an invasion would really happen.

The objective, he said, was to prompt Hamas anti-tank missile crews to emerge from their hiding places and start shooting at Israeli forces, allowing their positions to be discovered and destroyed and to deceive other Palestinian fighters. poured into the underground tunnel network, which the Israeli generals were sure they could now destroy from the air. No one here in this call is the target audience, said Colonel Conricus. The target audience of hope are the dead terrorists who are now lying inside the tunnel. What IDF wanted to create was a situation when they entered the tunnels so that we could attack them.

But this sparked opposition from some correspondents, particularly those from organizations with staff members in Gaza, saying it puts them at greater risk. Colonel Conricus declined to be interviewed for this article. In an interview, Daniel Estrin, NPRs correspondent in Jerusalem, expressed disappointment. If they used us, it is unacceptable, he said. And if not, then what is the story and why do the Israeli media widely report that we have been deceived? Because of his vital role in defending Israel’s military actions in the international tribunal of opinion, the army spokesman’s office has been a sought-after post and something of a political career initiative. The office has played a part in other deceptive tactics in recent years, including in 2019, when a fake medevac was staged, complete with bandaged soldiers and a helicopter trip to a hospital, to convince Lebanese media that a Hezbollah rocket attack had caused the Israelis casualties. The spokesman’s office waited two hours for Hezbollah fighters to declare victory and stand before announcing that no Israeli troops had actually been injured.

But Amos Harel, a military analyst for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, said involving the office in a pattern of journalist fraud would be an alarming development.

It’s a very dangerous place for the IDF to be suspected of cheating the international press, especially when they were on the verge of an escalation with Hamas, and Israel depends so much on trying to explain itself to the international media, Mr. Harel said It is also dangerous for journalists, he added. The Israeli military may have forgotten that foreign journalists are on both sides of the fence and could be dangerous to them if they are suspected of being used for Israeli psychological operations. Throughout the week, the conflict has also inspired a wider storm of misinformation on social media. False claims are being widely spread around the world sometimes with misidentified or mischaracterized photos and videos, or false rumors about Israeli troop movements or Palestinian threats. Misinformation experts worry that in such a charged atmosphere, the effect of all this false information some of them intentional, some accidental is potentially deadly, exacerbating tensions between Israelis and Palestinians at a critical time.

A new report from Israel Channel 10 on Friday, which was recently set up as a General Staff Fraud Unit, was a new report from Gaza-specific allegations, which was activated to make Hamas think of a ground invasion was underway.

The false announcement of the invasion came at 12:22 a.m. Friday, in an English-language statement that was vague: IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking the Gaza Strip. The ambiguity of the word in had not been present in the Hebrew language version of the statement, issued a few minutes ago. But when Western reporters checked in with Colonel Conricus, he assured them that Israeli troops were inside Gaza.

In Friday’s conference call, Colonel Conricus at one point tried to minimize the damage, saying the discrepancy was only about a few feet, not a very big difference. But the discrepancy between the English and Hebrew language reports sparked a furious race in Israeli newsrooms and foreign news outlets to clarify the situation on the ground. At 1:43 a.m., Roy Sharon, military correspondent for Israel Kann News, gave answers truthfully: This is not a land invasion. Repeat: There is no ground invasion in the Gaza Strip. I do not understand this strange conference. By then, according to Israeli reports, the military operation had already ended.







