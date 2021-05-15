International
Can the world eradicate COVID-19?
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) – In 1980, after a massive global effort, the World Health Organization stated that Lisa had been uprooted. The CDC says it is often regarded as the greatest achievement in international public health.
“Lyme is the only (human) disease that the world has been able to eradicate completely,” Dr. explained to NBC2. Sharon Isern, a Professor of Biological Sciences at FGCU.
Can it be done again with COVID-19? Can the world eradicate – completely eradicate – this deadly disease?
Vaccines: A critical tool in fighting disease
The rapid development of a vaccine for COVID-19 has been an essential tool in fighting the virus.
This was also the case for smallpox. The vaccine ultimately played a key role in helping to eradicate the disease.
However, there are some major differences between COVID-19 and smallpox.
COVID-19: NO SYMPTOMS, BUT DISTRIBUTE ONLY
A big challenge with COVID-19 is that it can be transmitted by people who do not even know they have it – people with not symptoms.
This was not the case with smallpox. It was noticeable when someone got the disease, so it was much easier to isolate and trace.
It is very difficult to stop the broadcast when you can not detect it – when you can not see it, as you can say with oak, Isern explained.
ANIMALS CAN BE INFECTED WITH COVID-19
Another problem with COVID-19 is that it can be spread by animals.
Lisa was only with spread from person to person – this was critical to help eradicate it.
Even if the world stops the human spread of COVID-19, it can still be transmitted through animals.
It is believed she first came from bats, but there may have been some other intermediate, non-human hosts, Isern explained.
WE CANNOT OPERATE COVID-19 SO WHAT AHEAD?
“I think it is probably not possible to completely eradicate COVID,” Isern said. something I doubt I will continue to see for years to come. ”
This means that management will be essential, Isern explained, and that humanity is unlikely to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
“For those of us who have been vaccinated, how long does that protection last?” Isern u çudit. Will it only last a few months? Will it last a year? Will we need a booster of the same vaccine, or will the virus change so much that in the coming years, we just need a vaccine that looks a little different? ”
These answers are not completely clear yet. What is clear is that, unlike smallpox, this disease is not being eradicated.
“I would not necessarily be afraid that COVID-19 will stay with us. Everything else has stayed with us. The flu is still with us. The measles is still with us. Polio is still with us,” Isern explained. “Ability is our ability to “To be able to isolate cases and be able to act on them so that the spread is reduced as much as possible. So they do not become pandemics – only small outbreaks that can be contained.”
