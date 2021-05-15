WHO criticizes gross distortion of vaccine access among nations of the world | Voice of America

The World Health Organization on Friday asked wealthy nations moving to vaccinate low-risk groups, such as children, against COVID-19, while some poor and middle-income countries do not have enough vaccines for workers. health care.

At Friday’s news conference at its headquarters in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke once again about the gross distortions of vaccine access to the world.

He said only 0.03 percent of the vaccines produced in the world have gone to low-income countries.

Tedros said he could understand why nations want to immunize their children, but he urged them to review and donate as many vaccines as they can save to the international vaccine cooperative, COVAX, the WHO-run vaccine distribution program. in poor countries.

The WHO chief said many nations are still in crisis crisis, with flooded hospitals and care workers having no access to the vaccine. He said while India remains extremely troubling, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Thailand and Egypt are seeing spikes in cases and hospitalizations.

Tedros said some countries in America are still experiencing a high number of cases. The Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Resource Center reports that Brazil continues to rank third in total cases after the United States and India and second after the U.S. in total deaths. The WHO chief said the Americas as a region accounted for 40 percent of all COVID-19 deaths over the past week.

The WHO chief said there was good news this week as a number of new countries have contributed vaccines to the COVAX program and vaccine manufacturers have announced technology transfers and sharing deals with each other to increase production across the world.

Tedros said he himself had been vaccinated this week and he urged anyone living in a country where vaccines are available to be inoculated as soon as possible.