Azerbaijan intervenes under pressure as Armenia tests CSTO Alliance





The move has also been interpreted in Yerevan as an attempt by the Prime Minister to quell domestic critics who accuse him of being lenient in defense. Former President Robert Kocharyan, Pashinyans’s main rival in the snap elections, has specifically accused the prime minister of negligence in strengthening the security of the vulnerable Syunik province, a charge which some of his supporters think is justified by the recent crisis. Responding to the confrontation with the opposition, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan responded that the Army did not have time to control the entire length of the new border before the snowfall, adding that ongoing work was being done to redistribute along the new border . Still, the government move is backed by opposition parliamentary leader Edmon Marukyan. For her part, Baku denied that its military personnel had even crossed into Armenian territory. “Our border guards are deployed along positions belonging to our country,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Azerbaijan is committed to easing tensions in the region and calls for appropriate measures to this end. The statement also revealed that the commander of the Azerbaijan Border Guards was apparently away for a business trip at the time the incident first escalated. Coincidentally, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was also attending a music festival in the occupied city of Shushi tens of miles away, while at the same time, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili was in Armenia on an official visit. However, international pressure has continued to grow in Baku to withdraw its troops across the official border. The CSTO has called an emergency hearing and stated that it is monitoring the situation. If necessary, action will be taken in accordance with the provisions of the Statute of the Collective Security Treaty. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the need to strictly abide by all provisions of the November 9 ceasefire agreement. The Russian side reaffirmed its willingness to continue active mediation efforts and to maintain close contacts with Yerevan and Baku in the interest of ensuring stability in the region. read a statement posted on a Kremlin website. General Alexandr Dvornikov, Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, was also sent to Yerevan where he met with Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan. In the United States, Senator Bob Menendez (DN.J.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called on President Joe Biden to support Armenia. The violation of the sovereign territory of Armenia by the Azerbaijani troops is a dangerous and illegal act of aggression that underscores the continuing threat that the Armenian people continue to face. said the senator. However, the harshest condemnation of the incident came from French President Emmanuel Macron. After a phone call with his Armenian counterpart, Macron posted on Facebook in Armenian that France is always in solidarity with Armenia, calling on Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw its troops and promised to take the matter to the UN Security Council, by who France is a permanent member. On Friday, March 14, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced that, after a night of negotiations, the Azerbaijani forces were awaiting only an official order from their superiors to withdraw to their original positions. It is unclear whether this order has yet been issued, however.







