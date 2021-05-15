UK PM meets Irish Taoiseach to discuss Northern Ireland





LONDONR British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Friday to discuss post-Brexit and Northern Ireland trade deals. The pair met at the withdrawal of the UK’s prime minister in the village, Checkers, amid continuing problems in implementing Northern Ireland protocol to the Brexit agreement. It angered the unionist community of Northern Ireland and plunged into violence in the region last month. Northern Ireland nationalists are also outraged by a recent report that admitted 10 people were killed in August 1971 in Ballymurphy, west

Belfast, by British soldiers, were “completely innocent”. Johnson wrote letters to the families of the massacre expressing grief over the “terrible injury that has been inflicted.” But families have said publicly that they were outraged by the letter, which they called “unacceptable” because Johnson did not describe it.

shooting as a “massacre”. A Downing Street spokesman said: “Leaders reflected on Coroner’s report on the Ballymurphy massacre published this week.

They agreed that it was deeply sad that the families of the victims had to wait so long for the truth. “The Prime Minister reiterated the commitment of the UK Government to find a way forward in Northern Ireland that helps victims

restoring truth and helping communities in the future. “They agreed on the importance of working together to support the Belfast Agreement / Good Friday and to maintain smooth trade between

Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. “The leaders decided to continue working together in our fight against coronavirus and to share information about it closely.

enable a better recovery. ” Martin wrote on Twitter after the meeting: “Extensive and constructive discussions with Boris Johnson today on British-Irish relations,

including the long struggle for justice by the Ballymurphy families. “We also reaffirmed the commitment of both governments to the Good Friday Agreement and its institutions.” The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news provided to subscribers to the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







