Dr Nick Coatsworth calls the complete eradication of COVID-19 a false idol





Former Australian Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Coatsworth has called on Australia to prepare for the return of COVID-19 cases as we gradually open our borders.

The infectious disease expert made the bold claim that Australians could not continue to live in a pandemic “elimination bunker” and said the complete eradication of the virus was a “false idol” after reported by Fairfax. “It is clear that we will not have our borders closed indefinitely,” he said, speaking at the annual scientific meeting of the Royal Australian College of Surgeons. “We will not have quarantine stations continuously as we aim at the false idol of eradication.” “At some point in the future, when a significant majority of our community is vaccinated, there will be pressure to open our borders. We must not resist this. In fact, when the time is right, we should direct calls to it. “ RELATED: Pandemic to be ‘much more deadly’ this year, WHO warns This comes as the Australian government is facing criticism for its handling of the treatment of Australian citizens stuck in COVID-ravaged India. On April 27, Prime Minister Scott Morrison imposed all passenger flights between India and Australia, however he later adjusted the rules to allow only one flight per week. While the ban was lifted on May 15, nearly half of the 150 passengers on the first repatriation flight from India were detained due to positive test results. Understood it is understandable that 48 passengers have tested positive for the virus and 24 additional passengers are on the blacklist after close case contacts have been confirmed. A vocal advocate for Australia’s large-scale vaccination program, Dr Coatsworth said that moving forward, vaccines would be Australia’s best defense again potentially new waves of COVID-19. He also called on the medical profession to encourage vaccinations and denounced “activist doctors” who spread misinformation about vaccines. “We once again have a responsibility as a profession to ensure the safety of the community that vaccines should be taken when they are offered, that waiting is not a viable option either individually or for public health and that ultimately when we allow COVID- 19 to return to our shores and it circulates in our community, that we are prepared and comfortable for this to happen, ”he said. “I know it will make some, perhaps most, in this room and the internet uncomfortable today.” Just earlier this week six Victorians were potentially exposed to an infectious case from an Adelaide quarantine hotel. A traveler returning to Australia from India via the Maldives came out positive after ending the hotel quarantine in Adelaide, with six Victorians also present at level three of the Playford Hotel during the possible broadcast period. Recently, a man from Sydney also caused a return of restrictions after he and his wife were diagnosed with COVID-19. Although genome testing linked his species to a traveler outside the United States who went into hotel quarantine on April 26, health authorities remain shocked at how he contracted the virus. “Despite extensive investigations into the source of two locally acquired cases reported last week, NSW Health has not identified how the initial issue was exposed to COVID-19,” NSW Health wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “They may have contracted the infection through brief contact with a currently unidentified person who was infectious in the community.”

