Edwin Poots, the newly elected leader of the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland, called on his supporters to fight against a Brexit deal that has angered unionists and given a new impetus to calls for a united Ireland.

The Poots’ victory over rival Jeffrey Donaldson by 19 votes to 17 comes ahead of an expected summer of heightened tension in Northern Ireland. The region saw the worst violence in years in April, driven in part by unionist discontent over Northern Ireland’s so-called Brexit protocol. Poots will also have to deal with growing calls for a vote on whether the region should leave the UK and join the Republic of Ireland in the south.

“The Northern Ireland Protocol has proven to be a massive challenge for us,” Poots said. “If we are going to fight this, to make sure everyone in Northern Ireland is not worse off as a result of the protocol, then it is up to us to do it together.”

The protocol effectively holds Northern Ireland in the EU customs area and most of the single market. This means that goods coming from mainland Britain must be checked before or during entry into the region to make sure they meet the rules and standards of the bloc. Unionists see it as weakening ties with the UK as it makes business more difficult.

More than 70 police officers were injured in riots last month which was fueled at least in part by Brexit and tensions remain. More protests are expected over the summer, especially if the protocol remains in its current form.

“To say trade unionism is in crisis is quite right,” said Adrian Guelke, professor of politics at Queen’s University Belfast. “Given the mood of the general unionist and loyal public about the protocol, it will be a really tough journey.”

Poots, 55, has long been known as a fierce opponent of the protocol, although as agriculture minister he is responsible for enforcing controls in Northern Ireland ports. During the leadership campaign, he made it clear that he did not plan to become the first minister in the deviant Northern Ireland assembly, unlike his predecessor Arlene Foster. Another DUP lawmaker, Paul Givan, could be appointed to that role, according to Belfast Telegraph, while Poots will be the party leader.

Poots is immersed in DUP. His father was a founding member of the party under Ian Paisley in 1971, while he himself joined in 1981. Poots has been a lawmaker for the party in the assembly since 1998.

Poots’s conservative social views have also attracted attention: he once told the BBC he believed the earth was about 6,000 years old and tried to challenge a court ruling allowing gay and unmarried couples to adopt children, according to the broadcaster. Last year he said the nationalist areas of Northern Ireland had about six times more coronavirus transmission than the unionist areas.

Protocol is the immediate issue that will have to be addressed, although the prospect of a united Ireland is probably the key long-term issue. Mostly unimaginable a decade ago, Brexit and changing demographics in the region have pushed the topic to the top of the agenda.

Northern Ireland Census 2021, to be issued in 2022, may indicate Catholic surpassing the number of Protestants for the first time, with religious identity tending to be a good indicator of the attitude towards a united Ireland. A generation has also passed since the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which largely ended three decades of violence in the region.

An Irish Independent poll earlier this month showed a slight lead for those wishing to stay in the UK – 44% to 35% – with 17% undecided. Still, the poll found that a majority I want a referendum within five years. In a similar survey in 2019, there were only 38% SUPPORTING.

“I will encourage all unionists to work with me to give an end, which ensures that we lay the groundwork in this 2021 for another 100 years of Northern Ireland within United KingdomPoots said in his acceptance speech.