Moe says Saskatchewan will not slow down spring reopening plans despite federal warnings

Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe says his province will continue with its reopening strategy despite new guidelines from the Canadian Public Health Agency (PHAC) that suggest more people should be vaccinated before the COVID restrictions are released. 19.

PHAC said Friday that 75 percent of the eligible population should have a first dose and 20 percent should have a second dose before public health measures are eased.

Vaccines are considered safe and effective for adults and children over the age of 12 in this country. Three of the four approved brands, and all those that have been used in Saskatchewan so far, all require two doses.

“First, I think it has nothing to do with what is happening in Saskatchewan,” Moe told reporters after giving advice across Canada. “Second, I actually think we will meet those metrics.”

The good news is – Saskatchewan will not follow the federal plan. We have our plan made in SK – a Re-Opening Guide based on high levels of vaccinations. So we will not have a Trudeau wine here. We would spend a great Saskatchewan summer. # StickItToCOVID [2/2] – Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) May 14, 2021

The PHAC recommendation, which states that wine is a time target for its standard, comes at the behest of the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines that fully vaccinated people in that country may stop wearing masks in most cases, including inside.

Calling Saskatchewan “one of the best vaccination efforts in Canada,” Moe said the three-step reopening plan the province unveiled earlier this month still stands.

The first step is set to begin on May 30, three weeks after 70 percent of the population over the age of 40 has a dose.

It includes relaxing public health measures in the heavily hit provincial capital to bring it in line with other communities, given the physical distance. Bars and restaurants can be reopened with up to six people per table, but the cupboard and dance floors must be kept closed. VLTS can be reopened. Places of worship can operate at 30 percent capacity or 150 people, whichever is less. Group fitness classes can resume. Private indoor and outdoor meetings will be covered by 10 people. Indoor meetings will be covered by 30 people, with a limit of 150 people at outdoor gatherings.

The prime minister said he expects to set a date for the start of the second step, which takes three weeks to pass as 70 per cent of people over the age of 30 take the first dose and implement the first step, “very soon”.

Under the second step, retail and personal care services will remove capacity constraints just like restaurants and bars when it comes to people at the table. However, physical distances and obstacles must be maintained. Event facilities, casinos, bingo halls, theaters, libraries and recreational facilities will be allowed to reopen with a capacity of 150 people. The limit on the number of people allowed in private indoor meetings will be increased to 15 and the remaining restrictions on youth and adult sports will be lifted.

The third step requires that 70 percent of the population over the age of 18 be vaccinated. It is expected to start three weeks after the Second Step and will result in further mitigation of restrictions.

“We will be offering our second doses here in a very short time,” Moe said Friday. “When we go to the reopening of a phase three here in the province, I certainly believe we will have more than 70 we will be at 70 percent plus a three-week benchmark.”

Critics from within the province previously called Saskatchewan’s plan short-sighted and simple.

Provincial Opposition leader Ryan Meili said Friday that he thinks Saskatchewan should stay focused on both the vaccination level and the community broadcast as it outlines the way forward.

"I want to make sure the choices that are being made here are wise choices based on what we are dealing with," Meili said.

















