Victoria police track down bike stolen by nurse while she was administering the COVID vaccine
The bicycle belonging to a registered nurse was tracked after it was stolen on Tuesday outside the Victoria Conference Center.
Sara Wiwcharuk had given COVID-19 shots and, after a four-hour shift, she without her main mode of transport was not where she would close it on Douglas Street.
A social media post was widely circulated, many of them noting that the theft occurred during National Nursing Week.
Early Friday, Victoria police updated the public with news that the special Trek bike had been found, calling it “a BIG update for an important file”.
“Some great news to start your Friday !!” the department shared on Twitter.
During the night, the patrol officer had spotted the bike in the hands of a man pushing it down Victoria’s Herald Street around 2 p.m.
This is Sara. She is a local nurse. On Tuesday her Trek bike was stolen while vaccinating people inside the Victoria Conference Center. Plz keep your eyes away for it. How is the way she goes to work. It is also # National Nurses Week and Sara should not worry about her bike. #YYJ pic.twitter.com/IaNcCHTL6O
The former homicide detective, who is also an avid cyclist, made an arrest.
A 44-year-old Kelowna man whom police say relocated to the island in January now faces recommended charges for possession of stolen property. He was released on the terms of a future court date.
In a statement, Const. Cam MacIntyre says officers are now making plans to return the bike to Wiwcharuk.
“An appropriate step during National Nurses Week, which recognizes the incredible and selfless contributions of nurses both daily and during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.
