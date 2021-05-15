A month after volcanic eruptions began in St. Vincent and thousands displaced, a long road to recovery

Photo by Codrian Simmons

It has been a month since the La Soufrire volcano in St.Vincent and the Grenadines started a series of erupting eruptions, displacing 20 percent of the population on this eastern Caribbean island. Thousands of people remain in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

After being asleep for 42 years, La Soufrire started exploding on April 9th. Massive explosions have covered parts of St.Vincent with heavy ash, damaged buildings, cut off water supply and destroyed the agricultural industry.

The problems caused by the continuous eruptions of this 4,000-meter volcano were further intensified by heavy rains in late April, which led to major floods, landslides and volcanic flows called lahars.

I felt like I was in a battlefield against nature It was very incredible. The whole experience has been traumatic, says Codrian Simmons, a resident of the Chateaubelaira community near the volcano which had to be evacuated.

Simmons is just one of the estimates 20,000 people now displaced from their homes on the north side of St.Vincent. Together with two friends, he made several trips back to the communities in the danger zone to evacuate the residents. Their efforts helped evacuate about 115 people to safety at the start of the blasts.

Since the beginning of April, there have been at least 30 identifiable explosions. The volcano danger alert level dropped from red to orange on May 6th.

Scientists at the University of West India (UWI) Centrewhich Seismic Study traces of earthquakes and volcanoes in the English-speaking East Caribbean that the volcano is still in a state of turmoil. Explosions with concomitant decreases of similar or larger magnitude may occur with little or no warning.

La Soufrire volcano, located on the north side of St.Vincent and the Grenadines, began to erupt on April 9th. Massive explosions have covered parts of St. Vincent with heavy ash, damaged buildings, cut off water supply and destroyed the country’s agricultural industry.

Photo by Kamillo Blake (KB Pixels)



In the weeks since the volcanic eruptions began, Simmons and two others have distributed food, water and clothing to people who are also displaced.. The mission is bigger than anyone at the moment, he tells ESSENCE.

St.Vincent and the Grenadines, an island chain of about 110,000 people faces many long-term challenges as it faces the economic, social and environmental taxes of ongoing volcanic eruptions, the COVID-19 pandemic and the start of hurricane 2021 season in June. Why aid is so critical and relief efforts will need to be ongoing.

I feel like the biggest help is yet to come, says Vincentian designer Karen De Freitas.

De Freitas is a recently launched piece Only Us League SVG, a group of about 70 volunteers who combined resources to coordinate the ongoing purchase and distribution of items needed for displaced families. The group has also organized art classes and film nights for people currently in shelters.

Many people have lost their homes for sure or they may not be able to return to their areas, so we were doing our best to give them some of those comforts of life, she said.

On the international front, the United Nations has launched a $ 29 million appeal for global funding to help people in St.Vincent as well as in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada and Saint Lucia, which have been hit hard.

The Organization of the East Caribbean States began Campaign together stronger a relief effort seeking to raise $ 100 million to address the needs of volcano victims and short- and long-term impact disasters.

Across the United States, community organizations have mobilized initiatives to obtain the supplies and funding needed for St.Vincent. In New York Cityhome in one of the largest Vincentian diasporas in the country the Caribbean Diaspora Disaster Relief and Reconstruction Coalition has held an ongoing series of Caribbean Donation Days (CDOGs) to collect items in all five municipalities.

Our humanitarian efforts can not be a single event, CDOG Organizer Dr. Omyma David. It will take some time for the rebuilding process and it will take a lot of money and a lot of us doing the work to support our brothers and sisters in St.Vincent and the Grenadines to restore a sense of normalcy, she said.

In addition to the efforts of community groups, several American Caribbean leaders have been critical of the national response from the United States to this humanitarian crisis. New York Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke has said that roughly $ 100,000 allocated by the State Department and $ 20,000 by USAID to address this major crisis falls far short of U.S. humanitarian capacity.

This funding is, to put it simply, a symbolic gesture and simply scratches the surface of the needs of the Vincentian peoples and does little to combat the catastrophic catastrophe that continues to unfold, Rep.Clarke said in a statement.

On May 14, USAID announced an addition $ 3.8 million in humanitarian aid for Vincentians affected by the La Soufrire eruption.

Congresswoman Clarke, who mainly represents the Caribbean 9th The Brooklyn Congressional District, which serves as chair of the U.S. Caribbean Congressional Caucus, has also asked the Biden Administration to grant Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Vincentians affected by the volcano. TPS allows foreign nationals to live and work in the United States temporarily due to armed conflict or natural disaster in their home country.

Calls for more international solidarity to help the island nation are personal to Asshur Cunningham, a native of St. Vincent and the Grenadines who lived in a community near the volcano before migrating to New York.

We need to be ready and willing to be in this action for a long time, Cunningham tells ESSENCE.

The American Vincentian, who serves on the Brooklyns 17 Community Board, backed a resolution to give TPS Vincentians affected by the volcano. He demands that Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand beg the Biden administration to act and formally give TPS Vincentians who cannot return home.

Cunningham says he would like the international community to grow and do more to help the country in its time of need. He has also used his role as the founder of Young black travelers platform to raise awareness and funding for what will be a long road to recovery for the island.

There is a song in St.Vincent where we say we will build a new St. Vincent, he said. Literally, this is what it will be. We are out to build a new St.Vincent and we will all need to work together to make it.