



Hyderabad: Russian vaccine Covid-19 Sputnik The V became the third vaccine to make its debut in India on Friday at a price of Rs 995 per dose after a senior Dr Reddys Labs official received his first blow to a private hospital in Hyderabad as part of a pilot pilot .

The full spread of commercial vaccines is expected only by mid-June, said senior officials of Dr Reddys, the Indian partner of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which developed the vaccine. Price Rs 995 includes 5% GST.

For those wishing to take the stroke, imported doses will cost Rs 263 per higher dose compared to $ 10 (approximately Rs 732) for the unique global price. This is due to the costs of import, logistics and distribution, said General Manager of Laboratories Dr Reddys of branded markets (India and emerging markets) MV Ramana.

Prices could go down once we start producing the product locally, he said, adding that the company expects to vaccinate about 125 million people in India over the next 8 to 12 months.

At this price, for state governments, Sputnik V will cost over three times more than Covishield, which has a price of Rs 300 per dose and more than double the Rs 400 per dose of Covaxin.

However, in the private market, Sputnik will be cheaper than Covaxin (Rs 1,200 per dose) but one and a half times more expensive than Covishield.

The first to get their hands on Sputnik V will be residents of subways and level 1 cities due to the storage temperature requirements of -18 degrees C of the vaccine. The plan is to initially expand to 35 cities, after which availability for the rest of the country will escalate later even as Dr Reddys is already working to generate additional stability data in the 2 to 8 degree C range for the vaccine.

Dr Reddys, who has a contract to distribute 125 million people equivalent doses (250 million doses of both vaccine vectors) in India, expects only about 15-20% (about 36 million doses) of Sputnik doses to be imported from Russia with the rest produced in the country since July.

We received the first doses of 1.5 loops on May 1st and we will start steadily (imports) during May and June. The initial draw was for us to test the supply chain across the private and government channel (states), Ramana said.

He said while Sputnik V will be an integral part of government vaccination programs, it will also serve on the private channel by connecting with private hospitals as well as corporations.

RDIF has tied with five Indian manufacturers to convert 852 million doses, which is enough to vaccinate 426 million people, while Dr Reddys has tied with Bengaluru-based Shilpa Medicare for other equivalent doses of 100 million random people .

Deepak Sapra, CEO of APIs & services at Dr Reddys Labs, who was the first in India to take the hit on Friday, said the company is also working with Indian regulators to find a way to bring Sputnik Dose to India, which has an efficiency of 79% after 28 days from receiving the stroke.

Single-dose killing includes only the first adenoviral vector component of the two-dose Ad26 vaccine. In Sputnik V the second vector Ad5 is administered 21 days after the first vector.

In addition to India, Dr Reddys is also working with RDIF to launch Sputnik in several other markets where the company has a presence. However, officials did not disclose any other details. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

