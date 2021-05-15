India’s first repatriation flight arrives in Darwin as travelers worry about COVID-19 testing





A passenger with a flight ticket who spoke anonymously for fear of losing his seat said the group of passengers had not been told all of their final test results despite the Australian government announcement. We heard that news and now we were very scared, he told her Age AND Sydney Morning Herald from his hotel room in Delhi on Friday evening. Nervous nerves because I’m pretty sure I did not, but I’m still stressed about it. Another passenger, who also wished to remain anonymous, said he was now unable to travel to Australia as his wife had received a positive result just hours before the flight. Passengers board the Qantas-operated repatriation flight from Delhi on Friday evening. The couple had traveled more than 120 kilometers to Delhi to undertake a three-day stay at the hotel required for the repatriation flight. He said neither he nor his wife had any symptoms before coming to the hotel and he was worried the virus might have spread to the hotel. If it can happen in Australia why can’t it happen in India? he said. While guests are unable to leave their rooms, the man said he had to use the air conditioner for relief in the hot Indian summer weather and was concerned that the virus might have spread that way. There is no ceiling fan here and the windows do not open, he said. The couple will wait another two weeks, be tested again and apply to DFAT for another flight, he said. The plane sent to rescue stranded Australians arrived on Friday with 1,056 fans and 60 oxygen concentrators to help India’s ongoing coronavirus crises. Meanwhile, 38 Australian IPL players and coaches in India are expected to start returning to Australia this weekend from the Maldives after the lifting of the travel ban. The rest of the Australian contingent flew to the Maldives last week after the IPL was delayed due to the outbreak of the virus in the alleged biosafety bubble placed by tournament officials to protect players and coaches. Loading This masterpiece on Thursday revealed plans for the quarantined group in Sydney, rather than Howard Springs. The government banned all direct and repatriation flights from India in late April as a third wave of coronavirus overloaded the country’s health systems.

It also stopped people from transiting to other countries to go to Australia if they had been in India within 14 days. There are at least 9,500 Australians in India registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade wishing to return, with more than 950 classified as vulnerable.

