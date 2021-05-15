North Park Village Tiny Home opens in Royal Athletic Park for 30 homeless – Victoria News





Neighbors of North Park welcomed residents of the latest housing option for those living in Victoria parks as 10 to 15 residents relocated to the town’s new Tiny Home Village on Friday (May 14th). The village, announced in January as a collaboration between BC Housing, the city and Our Place Society, will house a single resident in each of the 30 units in the Royal Athletic Park parking lot. Turnover is expected during the 18-month duration of the village as residents are assessed on their level of need and required support. There are no plans to add additional units, said Our Place Society communications director Grant McKenzie, who hopes to see him vacant and all in permanent housing at that point. Tiny Home Village is a relief for those experiencing homelessness in Greater Victoria, which rose 40 percent to 270 between 2016 and 2020. According to the Capital Region Homelessness and Housing Needs Survey for that year, at least 1,500 people in CRD were experiencing some form of homelessness by 2020. “I think for the neighborhood and for the city, that’s really positive,” North Park resident Katie Fillion said. Last year, over 100 private tents were set up in nearby Central Park, she said. When the flood occurred, some moved to the parking camp where the village is now located. “It was really hard,” said Fillion, who had made close acquaintances with some of those who had been relocated to the Royal Athletic car park. “People were fighting. There was no hot water, no showers. “But the people really came together as a community.” Every resident of Tiny Home Village will have a private bed, mini-fridge, wardrobe and chairs, as well as access to shared bathrooms and storage facilities, McKenzie said. He added that couples will be given their own units to provide a “safe space” in the event of a fall and that pets will depend on staff judgment. Breakfast and dinner will be delivered daily, McKenzie said. 160 sq.ft. storage container units – which can receive 15 degrees hotter inside than outside, according to Equipment World expertise site – each has been equipped with a window, vents, cold weather heater but no air conditioning . McKenzie said the gardens eventually placed on the roof will help cool the units along with “beautifying” the village. The goal is to provide those experiencing homelessness with a chance to stabilize their lives. “Having that proper nutrition and good sleep, the transformation you see in humans is noticeable,” McKenzie said. “Suddenly, you start to see people gaining weight – healthy weight. Likes as an extraordinary spirit of relief for stress and anxiety. ” From there, residents can determine their next steps, be it addressing mental health, treating drug addiction, or entering the workforce. Ideally, they would become “perfect candidates” for permanent housing, which in itself is “much needed in Victoria,” McKenzie said. Despite the mixture of strong opinions expressed in the local media, North Park resident Kay Gallivan said the neighborhood has been “very, very positive” towards village development. While painting the community wall mural, “residents were shouting messages of support to us, saying they thought it looked great and that they were very pleased that this initiative was happening,” she said. Do you have a history tip? Email: [email protected] Follow us on Tweet AND Instagram, and as we in Facebook. Drug-free housing

Katie Fillion House, showing support for North Park’s new Tiny Home Village (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos