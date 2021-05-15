A look at COVID-19 vaccines in Canada on Friday, May 14, 2021

The latest numbers for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada as of 10:30 pm ET on Friday, May 14, 2021. In Canada, the provinces are reporting 494,638 new vaccines administered for a total of 17,734,225 doses given. Nationwide, 1,370,327 people or 3.

In Canada, provinces are reporting 494,638 new vaccines administered for a total of 17,734,225 doses given. Across the country, 1,370,327 people or 3.6 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated. The provinces administered doses at a rate of 46,793,043 per 100,000.

There were no new vaccines delivered in the provinces and territories for a total of 20,355,204 doses delivered so far. Provinces and territories used 87.12 percent of their vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories usually do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting 34,329 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 225,459 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 430,568 per 1,000. In the province, 1.88 percent (9,870) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 279,010 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 53 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 80.81 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

The PEI is reporting 8,000 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 67,758 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 427,148 per 1,000. In the province, 7.20 percent (11,429) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines submitted to the PEI for a total of 84,915 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 54 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 79.8 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 58,592 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 415,570 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 425,833 per 1,000. In the province, 3.98 percent (38,830) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 498,490 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 51 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.37 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

New Brunswick is reporting 44,577 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 338,127 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 433,474 per 1,000. In the province, 4.12 percent (32,130) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in New Brunswick for a total of 415,935 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 53 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 81.29 per cent of its supply of available vaccines.

Quebec is reporting 112,925 new vaccines administered for a total of 4,127,768 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 482,405 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Quebec for a total of 4,578,079 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 54 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.16 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Ontario is reporting 141,765 new vaccines administered for a total of 6,771,128 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 460,964 per 1,000. In the province, 2.83 percent (415,531) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Ontario for a total of 7,843,825 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 53 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.32 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba reports 19,849 new vaccines administered for a total of 625,404 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 454,177 per 1,000. In the province, 5.80 percent (79,898) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Manitoba for a total of 759,870 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 55 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 82.3 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Saskatchewan is reporting 7,930 new vaccines administered for a total of 553,389 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 469.31 per 1,000. In the province, 4.05 percent (47,758) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Saskatchewan for a total of 637,115 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 54 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.86 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 66,876 new vaccines administered for a total of 2,086,589 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 474,004 per 1,000. In the province, 7.39 percent (325,409) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Alberta for a total of 2,355,255 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 54 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.59 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

British Columbia is reporting 115,947 new vaccines administered for a total of 2,393,265 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 466.38 per 1,000. In the province, 2.43 percent (124,880) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 2,740,590 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 53 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.33 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting 382 new vaccines administered for a total of 50,652 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,213,777 per 1000. In the territory, 56.73 percent (23,673) of the population have been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in the Yukon for a total of 57,020 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 140 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 88.83 percent of its vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero administered vaccinations for a total of 49,811 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,103,992 per 1,000. In the territory, 49.87 percent (22,501) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines distributed in the Northwest Territories for a total of 60,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 130 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 83.02 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Nunavut is reporting zero vaccines administered for a total of 29,305 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 756,727 per 1,000. In the territory, 33.26 percent (12,879) of the population have been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 45,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 120 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 64.98 percent of its vaccine supply.

* Data notes: Figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and may vary. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report the same day or figure from the previous day. Doses of administered vaccines are not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as approved vaccines require two doses per person. Vaccines are not currently being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases, the number of doses administered may seem to exceed the number of doses dispensed as some provinces have withdrawn additional vials per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on May 14, 2021.

