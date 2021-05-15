Detention order issued against mayoral candidate threatening armed visits to health care workers in Alberta





The Alberta Health Services (AHS) has been issued a restraining order against Kevin J. Johnston, a mayoral candidate in Calgary, who has threatened to arm himself and go to the homes of health workers. Johnston, who has a history of racist, hateful and ostensibly violent behavior, is known for organizing, leading and speaking at far-right protests in various provinces against restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 government on the pandemic. He has been trying to publish the private information of AHS employees and has also registered as a candidate for mayor in Calgary, raising fears that the move would give him an entry on a list that includes names, addresses and numbers. of the telephone of any Calgary with the right to vote. Johnston is currently facing a charge of assault in BC and charges of crimes in Ontario. A press release issued Friday by AHS says Queen Benchgranted Court issued an order that would prevent Johnston from obstructing or interfering with AHS and its employees, including public health officials. LOOK | Johnston vows to follow AHS workers: Kevin J. Johnston says he has their home addresses and is determined to make the lives of some Alberta Health Services staff “uncomfortable”. 0:35 Johnston is also prohibited from ordering to threaten such behavior or inciting others to engage in similar behavior. He is also prohibited from contacting, recording or photographing AHS staff, visiting AHS websites for non-medical purposes, or attending the homes of SHAH officers or employees. The notice also states that Johnston is prohibited from being within 100 meters of any AHS public health officer or from posting any threat or hate speech directed by the management. He should also not ask for names, addresses, telephone numbers or other information from employees or officers. ‘I’m coming for all of you’ On his social media channels, Johnston makes it clear that he is anti-mask, anti-vaccine and a COVID denier, with most of his anger directed at AHS staff, current Calgary chairman Naheed Nenshi and police officers of the city. An AHS inspector, in particular, has been the target of Johnston’s anger, with the mayoral candidate urging his followers to trace the bottom address. He has alsoposted photos of his wife, husband and children online for thousands of his followers. Johnston says he darkened the children’s faces. This is a screenshot of one of Johnston’s several attempts to find personal information of Alberta Health Service employees. (Kevin J Johnston / Facebook) “You will all be in handcuffs,” Johnston told AHS staff on his online broadcast Saturday after he took video of his friends Artur Pawlowskiand Dawid Pawlowski being arrested by Calgary police officers. The Pawlowski brothers have organized church services in violation of public health restrictions throughout the pandemic. “I’m coming for all of you,” he told AHS workers. “If the SWAT won’t come, it’s simple, I will arm myself and come to your doors right away.” When found for comment by CBCNews, Johnston said he did not issue any threats. “This is absolutely incorrect,” Johnston said. “What I have done is I have made a promise.” Earlier this week, CBC News reported that the City of Calgary said it was weighing its legal options regarding a list of voters to be offered to mayoral candidates. The Calgary Police Department said it was “deeply concerned” that the personal information of its members and others in the community would be leaked to candidates.

