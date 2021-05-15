COVID-19: Experts say full vaccination target in Ontario could be difficult to achieve – National

TORONTO – Medical experts say Ontario will need to significantly step up its vaccination effort to achieve its goal of fully inoculating all adults ready against COVID-19 by the end of the summer.

They say the province will need many more healthcare workers at vaccine clinics, 24-hour sites and clear public messages to meet its September 22 target.

The president of the Ontario Medical Association said the province should use all available vaccine equipment and engage more family physicians to achieve its goal.

“If we were in an unlimited supply position and were able to use all our resources to provide those vaccines, we would have a chance to fight,” said Dr. Samantha Hill.

Prime Minister Doug Ford said Thursday that the plan depends on the continued supply of vaccines by the federal government in the coming months.

Ford has been more vocal recently in its criticism of the federal government’s treatment of the pandemic, calling for tighter border control to prevent COVID-19 variant cases from entering the province.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused the Conservative Progressive Prime Minister of playing politics during the pandemic.

A Ford office spokesman said Friday that the province could meet its Sept. 22 target if the province receives approximately eight million doses by the end of June and an additional 11 million doses to fully vaccinate Ontarians aged 12 and over.

“If we were to receive that supply, we could dramatically increase our ability to administer vaccines,” Ivana Yelich said in a statement. “If they can take our supply, we will work to fully vaccinate Ontarians this summer.”

The federal government has said it believes there will be enough shots to fully vaccinate all Canadians by the end of September.

“The total number of doses we expect (is)? over 100 million doses by the end of September, ”said Procurement Minister Anita Anand earlier this month.

“Most doses? are from the manufacturers of mRNA vaccines, being Pfizer and Moderna. ”

Ontario administered 141,765 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday for a total of more than 6.7 million doses given so far.

University of Toronto epidemiologist Ashleigh Tuite said now that vaccine supply seems to be less of a problem, the “two-dose summer” effort should focus on how to get gun shots as quickly as possible.

She said the government should clarify its plan for the second doses, given the confusing, “piecemeal” vaccination campaign to date.

“We do not actually have a unified system and there is clearly a confusion among the public about exactly how we take our second dose,” she said.

Having a fully vaccinated population makes the future “much brighter,” she said.

“I think it will be really important, thinking back to the government and their role in all of this, to have a clearer communication about that.”

The director general of the Ontario Registered Nurses Association said the province will need to greatly accelerate its distribution if it wants to reach its September 22 target.

Doris Grinspun said the province needs to recruit more healthcare workers to help administer doses and should run its massive 24-7 clinics to maximize production.

“If we have enough vaccines, we have to open them to everyone, absolutely,” she said. “I believe we can get all the gun vaccines in a very short period of time if we use all the resources. Which we are not now.”

But NDP deputy leader Sara Sarah expressed skepticism if the province had a plan to live up to Ford’s promise.

The spread of vaccines has been “slow and very slow” and even now, many people are trying to book appointments to get a kick out of it, she said.

“We actually need to make sure people are getting their first dose before we start having those conversations to make sure they get their second,” she said.

The province reported 2,362 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and another 26 deaths from the virus.

The data are based on 44,040 tests.

There were 1,582 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals as of Friday morning. Of these, 777 people were in intensive care and 560 were in the ventilator.

