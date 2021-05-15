COVID-19: 26 triage centers established throughout the city





BBMP proposes to set up such a center in each ward and has asked the Karnataka government for 1000 doctors and nurses



Up to 26 physical triage centers have been set up at COVID-19 Care Centers (COCCs) and maternity hospitals in all eight areas of Bengaluru by the civilian body. Another 30 will be deployed in the coming days, Chief Commissioner Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Guarav Gupta said on Friday. The goal is to set up such centers in all 198 wards to manage the pandemic locally. According to BBMP (Health) Special Commissioner Rajendra Cholan, each triage center has three doctors and three nurses to provide care throughout the day. The civilian body has deployed 256 doctors and nurses, but has also made a request to the Karnataka government to deploy 1,000 doctors and nurses. So far, 106 doctors have already been sanctioned by the State government. The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had recommended the establishment of 60 such level 1 triage centers throughout the city. People with symptoms can enter these triaging centers directly and do not need to contact the COVID-19 1912 control room, said Mr. Gupta. Doctors at these centers will assess their condition and recommend isolation at home, admission to a CCC, or treatment at stabilization centers. This will ensure that beds are allocated to the people who need them most. Neighborhood level officers will monitor these triage centers that are connected to the zonal war chambers. BBMP Special Commissioner D. Randeep said a team of doctors will also assess the condition of patients through tele-triage while blocking the bed. Triage centers will also provide oxygen facilities for those in need. In case of further assistance, beds will be arranged for the patient by contacting the war rooms. Reduction of discharge time In light of the discharge that took nearly 10 hours in hospitals, the civilian chief said the BBMP has formed a committee to simplify the process. In a meeting with private hospitals, the civilian body had instructed hospital administrations to complete discharge formalities within two hours, set up discharge rooms, and have a quick turnaround to provide beds for other patients.

