‘Second front’ for Israel: Violence between Arab and Jewish citizens comes as a test of wartime

In the ancient port city of Jaffa, where Israeli Jewish and Palestinian citizens live side by side, the ritual has taken on an ugly familiarity.

Smoke rises from burning rubbish bins as Arab youths confront Israeli police and later, police stand by as young Jewish men with animal caps throw stones at Palestinian youths or Arab shop windows.

Israel is in the clutches of its worst municipal violence in decades, an outbreak of ethnic strife that has rocked cities and towns from the Negev desert to the biblical hills of Galilee.

Night street battles this week in several communities where Jewish and Arab populations clash with each other have resulted in hundreds of arrests, provided viral videos of shocking vigilant attacks and left behind a landscape of burnt cars and shattered windows.

To an observer world, this period of conflict within Israel’s borders has been overshadowed largely by the fierce fighting that erupted Monday between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, the strongest such confrontation in seven years.

Palestinian militants have fired hundreds of rockets at Israeli communities, including its largest cities; Israeli bombings have flattened parts of the coastal enclave, killing many Palestinian civilians along with militants Israel says it is targeting. On Friday, thousands of Palestinians fled northern Gaza as Israel moved into a network of tunnels dug by militants.

Although the battle in Gaza has attracted much more international attention, many observers and analysts say the ongoing squabbles between Arabs and Jews pose a more serious long-term threat to Israel’s survival, leading to a new corrosive wedge among the country’s Jewish majority. and Palestinians who make up about one-fifth of the country’s 9 million citizens.

We are watching the dissolution, the breaking of the mutual agreement of our society, wrote the commentator Nadav Eyal on Thursday in the newspaper Yediot Aharonot.

Some see the overthrow as part of a social unrest in some ways comparable to the Black Lives Matter movement and the recent years of George Floyd protests in the United States.

Israeli Palestinians have been subjected to systematic discrimination at work, school, housing, and land allocation for decades. They have long complained about unequal policing and anti-Arab hate speech among right-wing Israeli politicians.

I do not see him dying, said Maha Nassar, a historian of the Arab world who teaches at the University of Arizona and has written a book about the Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Weeks of protests in Jerusalem and a crackdown by Israeli authorities culminating in a police raid on a venerable mosque in the disputed Old City laid the groundwork for the current confrontation, with the growing number of Palestinian civilian casualties in Gaza added fuel to the fire. Violence has also spread to the occupied West Bank, where at least 10 Palestinians have been killed in recent days.

In Jaffa, just south of Tel Aviv, Mahmoud Abu Ramadan, a bodega owner in his 30s, said that although recent events were a catalyst, the anger felt by Palestinian citizens revolves around feeling not merely as second-class citizens. , but fourth-class citizens.

It has been a cycle of years, we are irritated, he said. We want peace and tranquility, but we also want equality.

His brother, listening intently, stood up to show a blue-gray belt on his leg, the result, he said, of a rubber-tipped bullet that police fired the night before.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has led a sharp right-wing turn in Israeli politics in recent years, has called for calm, but members of his government have focused on episodes of anti-Jewish violence, often using a historically weighted term. organized massacres of the Jewish massacre in Russia and Eastern Europe.

In a speech on national television Thursday night, Netanyahu said Israeli cities where the Jewish-Arab riots took place constitute a second front, in addition to the fighting in Gaza. The prime minister visited Lod, a central city that this week has seen riots and retaliatory mafia attacks and has threatened to bring in troops to restore calm.

Friday brought a sharp warning from the head of Israel’s internal intelligence service Shin Bet, Nadav Argaman, who said ethnic violence, whether by Arabs or Jews, would not be tolerated. Authorities, he said, will not allow violent lawbreakers to commit terrorism on the streets of Israel.

In one of the most graphic and disturbing episodes of the week, a group of Jewish men and youth in Bat Yam, a suburb of Tel Aviv, on Wednesday dragged a car believed to be Arab from a vehicle and beat it savagely. when he stood helpless on the sidewalk. Elsewhere, Jewish-owned businesses and synagogues were attacked.

Political analyst Dahlia Scheindlin said the municipal squabble was in a way a natural result of far-right groups gaining greater political influence in recent years, openly embracing Jewish supremacy and bringing inflammatory rhetoric to the mainstream. She called it poison at home.

For some, the flood of violence is proving an ideal of coexistence, albeit flawed, between Arabs and Jews.

These people are citizens, they are part of our country, said Shai Guetta, a 35-year-old Israeli Jew who works in information management and teaches yoga. But he acknowledged that tensions in his mixed Jaffa neighborhood left him feeling at ease.

I feel fear, but I try to keep it away, he said. I do not want her to take over.

Some observers, however, said that Palestinian citizens with signs of assimilation who speak Hebrew have the right to vote, gaining a growing ground in the middle class, becoming prominent in professions such as medicine and academia can not alleviate inequalities fundamentals stemming from the creation of Israel as a state.

The idea of ​​coexistence is one of those fabrications that hides current dynamics and realities on the ground, said Nimer Sultany, an author who teaches law at the University of London School of Oriental and African Studies. He comes from the small Arab town of Tira, near the West Bank and the Jewish community of Kfar Saba.

Coexistence means a kind of equal, free, mutual respect, he said. This kind of existence is not what they were talking about here.

In the 1948 war over the arrival of statehood, some 700,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled from their homes, and those who are now citizens are the descendants of those who managed to stay or slip back into what Israel had become. Their communities were subject to martial law until 1966.

The 73rd anniversary of the relocation, marked annually on May 15 by the Palestinians, falls on Saturday.

Still, some Israelis this week saw an ideal union that is worth trying. Thursday and Friday were marked by Jewish-Arab solidarity rallies across the country, some of them small but some attracting larger crowds.

Mohammad Darawshe, a director of Givat Haviva, an organization trying to bridge divisions between Jews and Arabs, was horrified by what he called the savage behavior displayed this week by those unable to accept their fellow citizens as beings. human.

But he also saw no light of hope, telling the story of a Jew in the Arab city of Tamara who was attacked by some Israeli Arab citizens, but other Palestinians defended him, gave him first aid and helped take him to hospital.

I believe in that part, he said. I do not trust the people who will take responsibility.

Evan Fallenberg, the Jewish owner of a boutique hotel and writing retreats in the northern city of Acre that was burned by a mob, wrote on Facebook that he was sitting on shiva, the Jewish ritual of mourning, in ruins with Arab neighbors visiting non-stop for offer comfort.

It is not yet clear whether people in this sad, beautiful and devastated land can ever learn to respect the differences and differences between us, he wrote. Only this I know for sure: the friendships I made in Acre are real and unquestionable. From this, I will build a future.

Special Correspondent Kraft reported from Jaffa, Israel, and Times staff writer from King.