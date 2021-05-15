International
The first repatriation flight from India arrives in Darwin after the end of the COVID-19 travel ban
The first repatriation flight from New Delhihas landed in Darwin after the end of the controversial federal government ban on travel from India.
Main points:
- Initially, 150 passengers had to board the flight
- Seventy people were banned from boarding, 46 of those tested positive for COVID-19 and 24 others identified as close contacts
- Arrivals will be picked up at Howard Springs Center
Qantas crashed at RAAF base shortly before 9:00 a.m. local time.
It was planned to carry up to 150 passengers, but eventually carried only 80 people to Australia.
A total of 70 people were banned from boarding. 46 of those tested positive for COVID-19, while 24 others were identified as close contacts.
As the government tried to fill the flight with more passengers, it tried to do so because of the window for pre-flight testing restrictions.
New arrivals will be taken to Howard Springs Center, where they will be quarantined for two weeks.
But many of those left in India are still in a state of shock.
Jitin Wig had to board the plane with his family before his wife and toddler tested positive for COVID-19.
He told ABC that his wife and child were not experiencing any symptoms, but remained deeply concerned about how he would care for them if they became seriously ill.
“The whole medical system here is terrible, so if it gets serious for any of us, I’m not sure how I will be able to get help,” he said.
“I’m not sure if I’ll be able to take medication, I’m not sure if I’ll be able to get any oxygen, or anything else they might need.”
The federal government decided to ban travel to India two weeks ago to help quarantine facilities including Howard Springs Center in Darwin deal with the very high rate of infection of Australians returning from the country.
Passengers on this flight had to undergo and return a negative result in two tests before being able to board the plane a PCR test two days in advance and then a rapid antigen test.
Mr Wig said it was incredible when he found out they had tested positive for COVID-19 because his whole family had been self-isolated for a month, and everyone had been in good health.
“We were dancing all night with the tunes of the little ones, me and my baby, without a doubt none of the symptoms,” he said.
“So when I saw the report and told my wife, she thought I was joking and it could not be that we are positive. So it was extremely surprising.”
Another flight from India is scheduled in just over a week.
But demand for seats in government helped Qantas flights still outnumber supply.
There are about 10,000 Australians, permanent residents and their immediate family members seeking to return home from India, with around 1,000 who are classified as ‘vulnerable’ for health or financial reasons.
Australians who test positive will still be eligible for future flights, but only after they can prove they no longer have the virus.
Mr Wig said while deeply disappointed that he missed the flight, he accepted the government’s reasoning.
“I understand the position of the government, if people are being tested positively, they do not want to bring infection, I understand that they are trying to protect the economy, the people,” he said.
“Even though I’m one of those people who failed to go on a flight today, I would still agree that someone is being tested positively, it ‘s best for a greater good, I’m saying not to brings them.
But he said the government should consider repatriating Australians with COVID-19 who were particularly vulnerable because they suffered from other serious illnesses.
He also called on the government to provide medical support including oxygen supplies and medicine to those trapped in the country.
Labor has hit the Coalition over the plight of Australians stranded in India, with Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese this morning saying the Coalition should have moved faster to bring people home.
“The fact that some of those Australians have contracted COVIDas a direct result of them not being brought home safely is a direct result of the federal government’s complacency,” he said.
