‘Like oil and water’: MLA destroyed, political experts say UCP showing cracks after ousting votes

KALGARI – The United Conservative Party is insisting that the group be on the same page after a marathon steering group meeting ended with the expulsion of two MLAs.

But one of those MLAs, Todd Loewen, tells CTV News that this is not the case – and he still believes the party is going the wrong way.

“There is definitely a split in parliamentary groups,” the Central Peace-Notley representative said Friday. “There are ultimately different views on how the government has performed and especially on how the leader has performed. This is just a situation where the Prime Minister shot the messenger.”

The party voted to remove both Loewen and Alberta Drew Barnes southern MLA.

Both have spoken out against Jason Kenney’s party in recent months, and both backed a recent internal letter calling for a different government approach to COVID-19.

On Thursday, after a seven-hour meeting, they were told they were out of the parliamentary group, effective immediately.

“It’s the Prime Minister and maybe a small handful of ministers divided against many others across the spectrum, some from the cabinet and many parliamentary groups,” Loewen said. “Obviously this is something the Prime Minister wanted and obviously he has a big influence.”

The party denies that it is so.

“We hope to move forward as a stronger, more united team,” party whip Mike Ellis said in a statement. “There is simply no place in our group for those who constantly seek to divide our party and undermine the leadership of the government, especially at this critical time for our province.”

The UCP was born out of a union between two conservative parties before the 2019 elections.

Some experts have been saying for months that the partnership is showing cracks.

“The tensions between the two wings of this party have been quite visible,” said political science professor Doreen Barrie. “They are like oil and water.”

The party minimizes any division, but Loewen says it has been simmering since late 2019.

On Thursday, some of his former colleagues accused him of adding her.

“If there was a fly on the wall at that parliamentary group meeting, I think he would hear things that would make that fly blush,” Barrie said.

The UCP election team will not provide the voting results.

Loewen tells CTV News that he was concerned about the secrecy of the process and had to deal with several MLAs pulling the party line for fear of repercussions.

“The leader is very, very unpopular in Alberta and I think he has lost faith in Albertans: that is what I hear over and over again,” he said.

The Conservative General Group says only one member – the member who registered the ballots – knows how the MLAs voted.

Both Loewen and Barnes plan to stay independent.