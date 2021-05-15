Austria, Czech Republic, show their support for Israel





The Austrian Federal Chancellor raised an Israeli flag on the roof of the Austrian Federal Chancellery on Friday morning, in solidarity with Israel during the escalating violence in the region. In addition, the Austrian country also formally recognized Hezbollah as a terrorist group after declaring its wing army illegal. Today became a sign of solidarity with # Israel the Israeli flag is hoisted on the roof of the Federal Chancellery. Terrorist attacks on Israel must be punished more severely! Together we are on the side of Israel. pic.twitter.com/FR42K3iA4z – Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) May 14, 2021 Austrian Chancellor Sebastien Kurz said on Twitter that “terrorist attacks on Israel must be punished in the strongest possible way!” adding that Austria “stands by Israel” and posted a photo of the Israeli flag on top of the building next to the Austrian and European Union flags. In solidarity with # Israel , the Israeli flag was hoisted on the roof of the Austrian Federal Chancellery today. Terrorist attacks on Israel must be punished in the strongest terms! Together we are on the side of Israel. https://t.co/zoKyBt65Ph – Hannah Liko (@HannahLiko) May 14, 2021 Austrian Ambassador to Israel Hannah Liko also reacted on Twitter, sharing Kurz’s post saying that “in solidarity with Israel, the Israeli flag was hoisted on the roof of the Austrian Federal Chancellery today.” cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} FM #Schallenberg : “In the face of constant rocket attacks # Israel , we stand in solidarity with our Israeli partners. That is why we raised the flag at the MFA in Vienna today. Our support for Israel’s security is unwavering. ” pic.twitter.com/TpUTYO2kSC – MPJ Austria (@MFA_Austria) May 14, 2021 The Austrian Foreign Minister also expressed support, posting on Twitter saying “in the face of relentless missile attacks on Israel, we stand in solidarity with our Israeli partners.” The Israeli Foreign Ministry has urged European nations to recognize the military and political arm of the Iranian representative group based in Lebanon as a terrorist organization, and thanked Austria on Friday for its decision to outlaw the group. Austria is not the only country that recently expressed support for the Jewish nation. Miloš Zeman, President of the Czech Republic, also ordered the Israeli flag to be raised in support of the First Courtyard of the Prague Castle. About 2,000 rockets and mortars have been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the fighting. An additional 220 rounds of ammunition were fired Thursday night and Friday morning, of which 30 landed in Hamas-run territory.







