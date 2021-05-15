Big promises, few doses: Why Russia is struggling to produce Sputnik V

Transforming the site of what was once a Soviet-era car factory into a newer structure destroying Russia’s COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine was easy.

Doing bulk dosing, finding qualified staff and getting equipment have been much bigger headaches for Moscow-based biotech firm R-Pharm and other Russian private companies selected to shoot down country ships to fight pandemic.

President Vladimir Putin has trumpeted the vaccine around the world and said in March that Russia had signed agreements to produce 700 million doses abroad.

But Russia had only produced 33 million vaccines since May 12 and had exported less than 15 million, according to a Reuters list that counted each vaccine as consisting of two doses.

Russia’s production is much lower than the hundreds of millions made every month by Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

Interviews with four manufacturers and two people involved in the production process and supply chain of Russia show how difficult it is to make Sputnik V and increase production.

The problems are a warning to foreign partners, including India, which is planning to mass-produce the vaccine, and those that rely on Moscow to supply their inoculation programs.

With the United States and European countries focused on vaccinating inland populations, Russia has intervened in violation, offering shots in more than 50 countries, from Latin America to Asia.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez receives a set of 40,000 Russian Sputnik-V shots at the Hernan Acosta Mejia air base in Tegucigalpa on Friday. | PRESIDENCY HONDURAN / VIA AFP-JIJI

But delays in taking blows in those countries give China and the United States time to fill the gap.

In another blow, the Brazilian regulator has denied approval to import Sputnik V, citing incomplete data on its safety and effectiveness.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for trading the vaccine abroad, said production capacity for Sputnik V is growing globally as new manufacturers come on board.

RDIF said it planned to produce enough doses to vaccinate 800 million people by 2021 and that it had “demonstrated its strong commitment to honor supply contracts”.

She said she stood by an offer to provide doses to 50 million people in the European Union. Russia hopes the vaccine will be approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Russia’s Ministry of Health did not respond to a request for comment on the production and other problems described by the manufacturers.

The Ministry of Industry said that the production of Sputnik V was more than meeting the needs of Russia’s massive inoculation campaign and that manufacturers in several other countries, including India and China, were also making the goal.

“Any local issues related to vaccine production are addressed immediately,” she said, adding that the ministry “does its best to ensure that the needs of the health system continue to be fully met and that there is sufficient vaccine for all.”

‘Blindfolded’

R-Pharm’s new 27,000-square-foot factory on the outskirts of Moscow has more than 200 bioreactors that grow the cells that will form the pictures.

R-Pharm was initially learning the process from scratch, and operating the bioreactors was like working with “blindfolds,” said chief executive Alexei Repik.

“Vaccine production takes about 1 month or more, for each batch,” he said. “Then then you compare the output with the reference example. If it matches, you are in luck. “If not, you are dumping the product you made.”

The company has also struggled with global shortages of equipment and raw materials.

R-Pharm was initially preparing to make 10 million doses per month, but by the end of March it had not yet produced 1 million doses. He started the process of cell growth in November, but its new plant has not yet been officially opened.

The manufacturers contacted by Reuters said the vaccine was particularly difficult to make because of its model as an adenovirus vector vaccine.

Vectors are modified human cold viruses, used to bring genetic information into the body that triggers the building up of immunity.

Unlike other adenovirus vaccines, the first and booster shots of Sputnik V, taken 21 days apart, consist of two different vectors, and the first shot is easier to produce than the second, the manufacturers said.

“The product is quite difficult and you actually have to make two different medicines,” said Biocad chief executive Dmitry Morozov, whose company is also making Sputnik V.

In a later comment, Morozov said production had increased significantly over the past month or so, with technical questions being resolved and tens of millions of doses coming out.

To address the problems, Russia has joined AstraZeneca, whose vaccine uses another adenovirus exchange, two sources familiar with the vaccine strategy said. Human trials of a mixed and match vaccine are underway in several countries.

Making bulk Sputnik V vaccine doses, finding qualified personnel, and getting equipment have been much bigger headaches for Moscow-based biotech firm R-Pharm and other Russian private companies selected to make the major hit. of the country to fight the pandemic. | REUTERS

Another option is “Sputnik Light”, a single-dose version of the shot using only the first ingredient.

A private manufacturer, Pharmasyntez, plans to seek permission to produce only the single-dose vaccine, said its chief executive, Vikram Punia. He sent a first set of quality controls on May 3rd.

In response to questions, RDIF said both components of the Russian vaccine were being produced and distributed on time.

Earth and people

A global rush for equipment has exacerbated the problems of Russian manufacturers and pharmaceutical plants are with limited supply in Russia.

Generium, the largest maker of Sputnik V doses, re-targeted existing plants to work on the vaccine, as did Biocad, the only other major producer.

New plants will be needed to expand production. Generium is building one to make 200 million to 300 million doses a year, its owner said in March.

The biggest problem for Pharmasyntez Punia was the lack of experienced staff producing two doses increases staff strain because separate production spaces and teams are needed.

“We can buy equipment, we can build plants. But in biotechnology, competent people are the most important thing. And there are not many of them, “said Punia.