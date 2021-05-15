Visit Maldives – News> Quests World of Wonder Features Maldives







The Maldives are featured in the latest episode of World of Wonder Quests as anchor and CNN correspondent Richard Quest arrive in the Maldives to explore the island’s paradise secrets. The special 30-minute episode will help promote the Maldives as a safe destination and showcase the variety of unique experiences available in the Maldives while shedding light on key figures in the Maldives tourism industry. Visit the Maldives backed by Richard Quest and the crew of Quests World of Wonder during their filming in the Maldives. Quests World of Wonder is a popular TV show with international premieres on CNN, where news anchor Richard Quest travels to historic sites around the world, explores popular tourist destinations and meets influential locals in order to provide an overview of heritage and culture. of regions. The episode begins in the Maldives with Richard Quest arriving in Kurumba, the first resort to open in the Maldives. In Kurumba, he will meet with founder Mohamed Umar Maniku and discuss his vision for the resort nearly 50 years ago and the challenges he faced in creating what would become a defining identity in the Maldives. Quest then meets with former Maldives president and current parliament speaker Mohamed Nasheed who made headlines around the world during his presidency for his environmental protection policies and awareness. Quest will then board a seaplane and fly over the turquoise waters of the Maldivian island arriving at the remote island resort of Reethi Beach where it will embark on a fishing expedition with resort manager Denise Schmidt and her husband Ali Amir . The adventure concludes with the Quest meeting with Maldivian diving godfather Hussain Rasheed, the first PADI course director in the country. Rasheed will take up the snorkelling Quest while sharing his conviction that only through a snorkelling mask can one really begin to truly appreciate the beauty of marine life and the way it relates to Maldives DNA. Furthermore, Visit Maldives conducted a promotional campaign with CNN in 2020. During this campaign, the Destination was promoted through 5 reasons for the Insta love Maldives vignette and a video showing the luxury offers of the destination, followed by the Maldives’s 30 second start quiet, which displayed the tranquility of the destination. Notably, the destination is featured on CNN weather clock, which significantly reaches a large audience across the globe. The main objective of this campaign is to promote the Maldives as a safe haven and highlight the importance of protecting the country’s delicate environment. For this year on the global platform, Visit Maldives has currently conducted joint campaigns with Expedia and TripAdvisor. Visit Maldives together with the Ministry of Tourism has also recently launched the “I am Vaccinated” campaign in order to share a positive message regarding the vaccination of staff working in the tourism sector as well as the promotion of initiatives taken for it. ensure that the Maldives remains one of the safest destinations in the world for travelers. The Maldives has welcomed a total of 298,570 passengers by March 2021. India, Russia and Ukraine are currently the top three resource markets. The steady increase in the arrival figure indicates a healthy recovery of the tourism industry and the Maldives are well on their way to achieving pre-pandemic arrival figures.

