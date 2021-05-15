FAA investigates runway lost on runway including two planes at San Diego International Airport





SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Federal Aviation Administration officials are investigating a potentially catastrophic incident at San Diego International Airport Thursday night after air traffic controllers diverted one plane from landing while a second plane was taking off. According to a statement from the FAA, the crew of SkyWest Flight 3446 was ordered to stop their approach on runway 27 because another aircraft was on the runway preparing for departure. The FAA did not provide details about the speed, altitude or distance between the two aircraft at the time the SkyWest aircraft was diverted. The FAA said the SkyWest flight was operating as an Alaska Airlines flight. According to flight tracking data recorded on the airports website, SkyWest 3446 was arriving from Portland in San Diego and was approaching the airport at an altitude of about 200 meters before climbing to 2,100 meters. He then circled over the Pacific beach before returning to the airport. See flight tracking data below:

The other aircraft, the Delta Air Lines Flight 2249, took off safely and the SkyWest aircraft landed later. The FAA is investigating, the FAA said. A Delta Air Lines spokesman told ABC 10News that “our flight crew followed the direction of the Air Traffic Controllers at the SAN for a safe departure”, but delayed comments on the incident were given to the FAA. San Diego International Airport also directed ABC 10News to the FAA for comment. The Delta Flight 2249 is an Airbus A330-200 aircraft capable of carrying 234 passengers. Flight SkyWest 3446 is an Embraer 175, capable of accommodating 76 passengers. According to ABC News, the Delta flight was preparing for takeoff but had a mechanical problem. The flight was cleared on the runway, but stayed about three and a half minutes as the SkyWest aircraft approached. ABC News reports that after the SkyWest flight went around, the Delta flight sought to leave the runway for its mechanical issue. Weather data reviewed by ABC 10News reported mostly cloudy conditions with perfect visibility at the time of the incident. San Diego International Airport, formerly known as Lindbergh Field, claims to be the busiest airport in the world, handling nearly 500 daily flights, according to the airport. The airport was ranked as the best in the country by Forbes Magazine in 2019 for its convenience, proximity to the city center and minimal delays.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos