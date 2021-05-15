Russia, vying to beat Tom Cruise and NASA for first space movie, selects cast

MOSKW People have been exploring space around planet Earth for 60 years now, which means that most of the dramatic “firsts” have long been claimed in history books.

But Russia shows that it is good for another: The first film to be shot in space. And, like the old days, it is in a race with the United States to seek achievement.

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, announced on Thursday that it had selected its crew to headline the film, which will be called “The Challenge”.

The film will star actor Yulia Peresild, 36, and will be directed by Klim Shepenko, 37.

Actress Yulia Peresild participates in the opening of the Koroche Short Film Festival 2019, on August 16, 2019. Vitaly Nevar / TASS via Getty Images file

The effort was first announced last year, shortly after the actor Tom Cruise and NASA announced their collaboration to Make a Movie at the International Space Station |

Peresild, who has starred in a number of Russian films, beat hundreds for the role following a call that promised a chance for international fame.

The team will take two of the three seats on board the October launch of the Russias Soyuz mission to the space orbiting station. Prior to this release, however, they will be subject to the elements of Russia’s standard cosmonaut training.

Among other things, they will have to take centrifuge tests, vibration stay tests, perform incoming and training flights on a zero-gravity aircraft, undergo parachute training, Roscosmos said.

“Space Drama” is a pet project of the bombastic administrator of the agency, Dmitry Rogozin.

Very little is known about the plot, which in many ways seems secondary to the spectacle.

The Soyuz MS-18 crew ship anchored in the Rassvet module of the International Space Station on April 19, 2021. NASA

When Russia announced the project last year, Konstantin Ernst, head of Russia Channel One who is working with Roscosmos on the film, said it would not be a science fiction film, but a realistic description of short-term space travel.

It’s a movie about how a person in no way related to space exploration, due to various reasons and personal debt, ends up in orbit a month later, Ernst said in an interview in September 2020. This is everything I can tell you.

The throwing call was issued in November, looking for a female actor between the ages of 25 and 40, weighing between 50 and 70 kilograms (about 110-155 pounds), who could pass a variety of fitness tests.

The decision to fill the October Soyuz flight with a film crew comes at an uncertain time for Russia’s space program.

Relations with NASA, its partner for the past 20 years, are easing as tensions in major US-Russia bilateral relations weigh on spatial cooperation. And Rogozin, as well as other officials, are hinting that Russia may soon split from the American-led effort in international space exploration and join China.

Rogozin threatened in 2014 to respond to US sanctions by denying NASA trips to the space station aboard the Russian rocket, then the only means of sending Americans to the $ 100 billion orbital post.

Recently, he threatened to withdraw from the space station altogether.

In October, NASA paid for its last flight aboard Soyuz. NASA had been dependent on Russia since withdrawing its U.S. spacecraft fleet in 2011, and last year finally saw new American spacecraft go online. Another American flew in an April launch, but no money changed directly.

Russia is now left to seek other means to help subsidize start-up costs.

One of those obvious sources beyond funding from the state television network Channel One is space tourism.

Another Soyuz will launch in December and instead of filling those seats with Russian cosmonauts, Moscow announced on Thursday that two Japanese space tourists will take the trip.

Roscosmos is no stranger to launching space tourists so far, they have all been wealthy business people or celebrities to subsidize human spaceflight efforts, but the agency has not done it for more than a decade.

The last space tourist to fly to Soyuz landed in 2009, shortly before NASA withdrew its spacecraft and became completely dependent on Russia for Soyuz.

One of the two tourists on the December flight will be Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa.

The businessman made headlines in 2018 when he announced he had paid for a flight around the moon in the still unfinished SpaceXs Starship, a massive reusable vehicle created to colonize Mars.

Maezawa called for eight applicants from around the world to join him on the flight, which is scheduled for 2023.