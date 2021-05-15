Saturday Covid UPDATE: 3,095 new infections, 17 deaths





After it was revealed that nearly 3,000 inmates in Thailand’s prison system have Covid-19, criticism and calls are growing to follow the global trend of reducing the total number of inmates in the country. Human rights groups are calling for the release of low-profile detainees, with Amnesty International Thailand demanding that those in “unnecessary detention be minimized” in an open letter to the Supreme Court president and Ministry of Justice on Tuesday. Covid-19 outbreaks in prisons have been a problem for many countries, with the UK identifying 12,000 infections and considering plans to prioritize vaccinations for those incarceration facilities. The United States, a country with one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks and the largest prison population in the world, saw 612,000 prisoner infections. Amnesty International argued that over 600,000 inmates were planned to be left in 100 places to minimize the risk of Covid-19 by reducing overcrowded inmates. In New South Wales, Australia 14,000 non-criminal prisoners are scheduled to be released, and in New Jersey in the US 1000 reviews are being reviewed. Even in Iran, the prison population thinned with the March release of 85,000 prisoners. In Thailand, plans to reduce the number of inmates incarcerated by releasing more than 50,000 inmates are being approved. Suspending sentences, seeking Royal pardons and even changing laws to release those serving drug offenses are the ways to go, according to Thailand’s Justice Minister. He also denied rumors of a Covid-19 concealment, saying the Correctional Department had just received full details on Wednesday and released them afterwards. Only six Thai prison staff members have been infected while 1,795 inmates at the Bangkok Detention Center and 1,040 inmates at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution now have Covid-19. Inmates have reported appalling conditions, with symptomatic inmates found in almost every cell. Field hospitals have been set up inside prisons to treat mild infections and those most affected have been transferred to hospitals. Overcrowding is a major problem for prisons in Thailand, a country with one of the highest incarceration rates in the world. The maximum capacity for 143 detention centers in Thailand is 217,000 people, but the World Prison Brief reports that the prison system in Thailand now houses over 377,000 inmates, stressing the need to reduce the number of inmates in the country. Authorities at these institutions say inmates returning from attending court hearings are responsible for bringing on infections. But inmates reported that all inmates returning each day were held together for a 14-day isolation period instead of being separated to avoid the spread of Covid-19. The vaccines are expected to arrive in prisons next month where, like the general population, they will first be given to those with chronic illnesses and other high-risk inmates. The Correctional Department expects to receive enough blows for the entire prison population. SOURCES: Thai PBS World Want more from the Thaiger family? Download our app at Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

