They were heartbroken to share the news that Jack Terricloch, the frontman of the World Friendly Society / Inferno, has passed away, at the age of 50.

The band shared the news on Facebook, along with a statement you can see below.

Jack Terricloth (real name Peter Ventantonio) has been the leader of New York cabaret-punk clothing since the mid-1990s, with over 40 musicians joining the ranks during their 25-year career.

Tributes from colleagues and fans have already begun to flow, with Laura Jane Grace saying “I do not want to believe this to be true”, and Jeff Rosenstock Tweets “Rest in peace Jack Terricloth, one of the best ever to do it. His look at World / Inferno made me want to be in a band again. Polite, smart and funny. An unstoppable performer. U left very quickly. ”

Former bandmate Franz Nicolay said“Jack Terricloth changed my life more than anyone outside of my immediate family, in ways I’m still counting on. At his best, he was the most electric performer I’ve ever seen. We’ll not see him. more like him. ”

Our deepest condolences are extended to all the friends and family of Peter Ventantonio.

Courtesy images of the World Friendly Society / Inferno.