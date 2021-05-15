International
Competing political parties hope to take advantage of UCP internal fractures
A separatist Alberta party hopes the internal clashes of the United Conservative Party will help its initial movement grow.
Paul Hinman, interim leader of Alberta’s Wildrose Independence Party, says he has had confidential conversations with some UCP MLAs who are irritated with their current party.
Thursday’s vote by members of the UCP parliamentary group to expel MLAs Todd Loewen and Drew Barnes from the electoral group could be a turning point, Hinman said.
“It puts fuel in our tanks and winds in the sails,” he said.
Loewen published a letter early Wednesday demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Jason Kenney. He said the leader had lost the support of Loewen voters, members of the parliamentary group and the public, and that the UCP needed a new leader to have an effort to win the next provincial election.
Barnesvocal criticized the government for the public health restrictions envisaged in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
He was among 16 other MLAs who signed a letter last month criticizing the government’s growing restrictions on businesses and other activities.
Hinmanha spoke to some of those MLAs and hopes to continue those conversations in the coming days.
“Our doors are always open to freedom fighters and those who have an independent thought process,” he said.
The party was formed in June 2020 when Wexit Alberta and the Conservative Party of Freedom merged. Hinman said there are about 7,500 members across the province.
Coincidentally, Friday was the deadline for candidates to apply for the Wildrose Independence leadership. Party President Rick Northey said Hinman was the only one to apply as of Friday afternoon.
Barnes is silent about the plans
Barnes, who has previously said he would like to see Alberta become more autonomous, was non-committal for his next move.
Saying he was sad and surprised when he was ousted by the parliamentary group, the three-term MLA will stand as independent as he talks to his family and his constituents about the future.
The CBC tried to reach the remaining 15 UCP MLAs who had previously publicly disagreed with government decisions.
The only comment was from Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr, who issued a statement saying the Prime Minister has been fair and transparent with the parliamentary group.
“I also believe he is the leader God raised for these times even though I do not like these times more than you do,” Orr wrote about the pandemic.
Barnes said he is receiving hundreds of messages of support from Albertans and hopes other MLAs decide to voice their concerns with UCP and Kenney.
The Alberta party has not linked the UCP-withdrawn MLA, but it has heard from voters, interim party president Jacquie Fenske said on Friday.
Thursday’s evictions were the last straw for some UCP supporters who believe in basic decision-making, she said.
“They will be looking for a new political home,” said Fenske, who hopes to win over a growing faction of undecided voters.
Although some may hope to take advantage of the UCP disaster, Calgary University political scientist Melanee Thomas believes no one wins when a government suffers from clashes during a pandemic.
She said people who were drawn to Kenney and the UCP for being close to power can stay loyal if they believe it is the best chance to stay in power.
Thomas was surprised by Kenneytelling 630 CHED on Friday that he did not try to influence his parliamentary group members during the vote to oust Loewen and Barnes.
She says it was a public acknowledgment that Kenney lacks control of his constituency and relinquishes his leadership role.
“He literally said to himself,” Thomas said, adding that it creates an opening for an insider opponent to make a power play for the UCP leadership.
