Taiwan tightens post-growth virus inhibitions in local cases





Taiwan imposed restrictions on meetings and ordered entertainment businesses to work with shutters while raising the level of preparedness in its capital to fight a rise in local Covid-19 infections. Authorities encouraged people to stay home this weekend after a record 180 new local cases were reported on Saturday. Indoor family and social gatherings in Taipei will be limited to five people, while outdoor ones will be limited to 10, they said. Alarm levels for Taipei and New Taipei city will rise by May 28, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a news conference Saturday. Schools and offices will remain open. Chen said the restrictions are not a blockage but are intended to curb the movement of people. The threshold of a deadlock is when there are on average 100 new local cases added every day for seven days, he said. Rising infections threaten to destroy Taiwan’s status as one of the world’s greatest success stories to contain the pandemic. Prior to the current increase, Taiwan was one of the few countries in the world that had eliminated the entire virus – including Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and China – reporting just over 1,200 cases and 12 deaths in total. That changed over the past week, with the addition of about 250 local cases. Health authorities have struggled to contain a slow-growing explosion centered around a hotel used to quarantine airline pilots. After an initial outbreak of cases very early in the pandemic, Taiwan went for more than eight months without any internal infection between April and December. The new restrictions announced Saturday include the closure of entertainment venues around the island and a ban on religious activities. In Taipei, people are required to wear face masks all the time and to avoid unnecessary movements and gatherings. Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang told the conference that the government has sufficient medical supplies and resources including 800 million face masks, urging the public to follow instructions and stay calm. (Updates with the comments of the Minister of Health in the third paragraph) Before it is here, it is in Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

