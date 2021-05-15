Chicago area Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr with safety protocols





Muslims around the world, including the US, celebrated another Eid al-Adha during a coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, May 13th. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Many Muslim imams, religious leaders and worshipers thank God Almighty that this year is much better than last year. We are not yet standing and praying side by side, but our hearts are together. We still miss many of our brothers and sisters who die during the pandemic. They celebrated Eid with us. Before the pandemic, celebrating Eid al-Fitr in the Chicago area typically attracts 3,000 to 5,000 worshipers in many parts of the Chicago area. But this year they break into some prayers to prevent large gatherings. Most Islamic Centers held three to five prayers. Masks were strictly required and temperatures were taken at the front door. Worshipers were asked to bring their own rugs and prayer bags for their shoes. In the Chicago area, most mosques and Islamic centers offer to perform Eid prayers, but they avoid mass gatherings and implement physical and social distance measures aimed at disrupting the broadcast by reducing interaction between people. Prayers are held outside in most mosques and Islamic centers, but internal congregations perform in different locations. The second year after the pandemic again imposes various restrictions all over the world. Muslim is hoping that there will be a few more months left to return to normal. The Muslim Community Center, Chicago, and Morton Grove welcome thousands of worshipers during Eid each year, but they offer three prayers. Kamran Hussain, president of the Muslim Community Center, said in an interview, “We are still taking steps to control the spread of the coronavirus since last year. We are enforcing these restrictions because our community is very important to us.”







