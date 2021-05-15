Ease of bucket locking: What rules are being relaxed in the four nations of the UK on Monday?

From Monday life in most of the UK will take its biggest step yet in a return to normalcy over the course of a year in Covid-19 pandemic.

England, Scotland and Wales have all planned a substantial blockade for May 17 – with Northern Ireland coming up a week later.

Plans for the four nations are the most important relaxation of the rules yet and are expected to be followed by an almost complete end to the restrictions sometime in the summer, though Boris Johnson cast doubt on the June 21 reopening date, while cases of the Indian Covid variant continue to spread.

Any future plan depends on the continued success of vaccine spread and the contents of the virus and any disturbing variants.

England

Boris Johnson confirmed the blockade planned for May 17 would move forward earlier in the week and hailed the new rules as a “significant step on the road back to normalcy”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Credit: Frank Augstein / PA

From Monday pubs and restaurants will be able to serve customers within groups of up to six people, although they will be limited to table service.

People in England will be able to meet outdoors in groups of up to 30, and indoors – including in private homes – in groups of six or two.

Close contact between friends and family will also be allowed to resume, meaning people can finally hug again.

Other recreational venues such as cinemas, museums, theaters and concert halls will be allowed to reopen, although there will be capacity constraints for major events.

Credit: without

Up to 30 people will be allowed at weddings, although dancing will not yet be allowed, and the limit on the number of mourners attending the funeral will be lifted, in line with the safe capacity of the venue.

High school students will no longer be told to wear face masks and municipal areas, and university students will return to campus for lectures in person.

There will also be a further relaxation to the number of named visitors that a person living in a care home will be allowed to have.

Portugal is a popular holiday destination Credit: PA images

Restricting “stay in the UK” will lift and people will be able to travel to “green list” countries without the need for quarantine, provided they do a test upon arrival.

Only a few nations like Portugal and Israel were included in the green list with popular holiday destinations like France and Spain currently in amber.

Wales

Wales recently announced similar measures to England starting next Monday.

Wales domestic hospitality and all accommodation in tourism will reopen from 17 May.

Six people from up to six families will be allowed to meet indoors and close contacts will be allowed.

Listen to our coronavirus podcast:

Entertainment venues, including cinemas, bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor play centers and areas, casinos, entertainment arcades and theaters may reopen.

Indoor events like weddings will allow a maximum of 30 people while outdoor events can have 50.International travel will be allowed from May 17 and Wales will use the same traffic light system as England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses for a photo during a visit to the Marcos Cafe in Barry Island, Vale of Glamorgan Credit: Matthew Horwood / PA

However, First Minister Mark Drakeford has prompted the Welsh to stay home this summer.

He said on Thursday“If there’s ever a year to explore the wonders of Wales and vacationing at home, this is the year to do it.”

Wales opened gyms, leisure centers and swimming pools a little later than England on May 3, but after Monday their rules will be heavily adjusted.

Scotland

From 17 May most of mainland Scotland will move from level three to two and many island areas will move to level one.

But the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that Glasgow and Moray will be held at level three after the Covid-19 blasts there.

In level three areas, groups of up to six from two families can meet in a closed public place such as a cafe, pub or restaurant, but in level two areas six to three people from three families will be able to meet in one house, the same number can be met at a hostel, and eight people from eight houses can meet outside.

Close contact will also be allowed in level two areas, letting people hug for the first time in months.

In level one areas, the number of people you can meet inside increases to eight and in nature to 12.

Museums across the country are preparing to reopen Monday. Credit: without

Alcohol can be served indoors in bars, cafes and restaurants, and cinemas, bingo halls, museums and other entertainment venues can be reopened on levels one and two.

Social distance during indoor meetings or in private gardens will be removed, allowing people to hug loved ones again.

Scotland will also join the traffic light system for international travel but Ms Sturgeon has said that Scots should seriously consider whether to take a holiday abroad.

Northern Ireland

Retail and nature non-essential hospitality resumed in Northern Ireland on 30 April.

The ban on city traffic has been lifted and licenses and gyms and swimming pools have also been reopened for individual activities.

The limit for outdoor meetings in home gardens has been increased to 15 people, but these can come from no more than three families.

Credit: without

Independent tourist accommodation, such as caravans and rental holiday homes, can also operate.

More restrictions are set to be lifted on May 24, although these are subject to review with the final decision to be taken on May 20.

From that date, pubs and restaurants can operate indoors, people will be allowed to gather at home and indoor attractions can be reopened.

Other tourist accommodation such as hotels and B & Bs can also be reopened.

Wedding receptions and post-funeral events can take place in inland hospitality locations if appropriate risk assessments are undertaken.

Covid measures will remain in place to ensure that theaters can be reopened safely. Credit: TV channel ITV

What happens next?

With much of mainland Britain set to roughly adjust to the rules by Monday, the final steps in lifting the deadlock, in theory, should not be too far off.

But it all depends on the Indian Covid variant and how it spreads, with prime minister’s warning option could make it “harder” for England to move to fourth step of government plan out of June 21 blockade.

If the next reopening phase continues on 21 June, then all remaining businesses that are currently closed will be allowed to reopen and restrictions on group numbers will end, meaning England’s nightlife will return in a form of normalcy for the first time in over a year.

Large gatherings of up to 30 people will be allowed to take place from Monday in most parts of the UK Credit: without

The government has said some restrictions are likely to remain in place for larger rallies and testing may be needed before going to an event.

In Wales, the next review of the rules is expected to take place in three weeks on 4 June and so far little has been said about what could change.

In Scotland, Ms Sturgeon has said she hopes the whole country can move to level one by 7 June.

If all goes well and Covid numbers remain low Scotland could go to zero on 28 June, which means the number of people it can meet inside rises to 10 and outside rises to 15.

The nightclubs will stay closed at zero level and the work message from home will stay in place.

If the May 24 plans continue in Northern Ireland, the next step will take place on June 21.

This will allow theaters to reopen and conferences to be allowed to take place.