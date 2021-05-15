See: 2 Punjabi men released from custody in Scotland after neighbors filled the street in protest: The Tribune India





London, 15 May Two Indian men held in a detention van for “suspected immigration violations” walk free with the help of a human rights lawyer after an eight-hour protest by their neighbors in the Scottish city of Glasgow. Sumit Sehdev, a chef, and Lakhvir Singh, a mechanic, both in their 30s, are said to have been in the UK for 10 years. This is the moment when People Power forced the release of Sumit Sehdev and Lakhvir Singh. They were arrested after an Immigration attack on the Home Office during Eid – with the power of solidarity and humanity the people of Glasgow mobilized and said NO pic.twitter.com/bDCKI0UwdF – MP Claudia Webbe (@ClaudiaWebbe) May 14, 2021 Six UK Immigration Officers, backed by Scottish Police, removed them from their home in the Pollokshields area of ​​Glasgow on Thursday and put them in a van heading towards a detention center, but were soon surrounded by a large crowd of protesters determined to release them. This is what solidarity looks like. When the Home Office carried out an immigration attack on two Muslim men during Eid, the people of Glasgow set their neighbors free. Do not let anyone tell you that direct action does not work.pic.twitter.com/OqGBssKeB9 – MP Nadia Whittome (@NadiaWhittomeMP) May 13, 2021 “This was a cynical and provocative action by the Interior Ministry to do it on Eid day. To be honest, they do not give a damn about the lives of these people, but the people of Glasgow do, ”Aamer Anwar, a Pakistani-based human rights lawyer, told ITV News. “This city is built on the backs of refugees, people who have given their blood, sweat and tears to build this city. “We stand firm with these men,” he said. Lakhvir Singh spoke in Punjab about how he feared for what would happen when the officers took them into custody in the van and with tears thanked the people of his neighborhood who came out to support them. The couple then walked down the street with Anwar to the local mosque, with hundreds of appraisers gathered cheering and applauding, waving banners reading “refugees are welcome”. Videos posted on social media channels showed protesters chanting “Leave our neighbors, let them go” and “Police go home” during the nearly eight-hour stalemate. Humza Yousaf, the Scottish Government’s Secretary of Justice, called the ban “completely reckless”, adding that “the situation should never have happened”. The Six Group in Scotland said in a statement that it was “deeply concerned” and urged the Home Office to “abandon forced evictions and adopt an immigration policy based on human rights, compassion and dignity”. “The Interior Ministry has to ask itself tough questions after today. Doing this on Eid, in the heart of our Muslim community and in the midst of a serious Covid blast was extremely irresponsible – but the problem even deeper it is a terrible political asylum and immigration, “said Scotland Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Twitter, who had called directly to the UK Home Office to leave. A Home Office statement said the operation was “carried out in connection with suspected immigration offenses”. Eventually, Scotland Police said they had to take an operational decision to protect “safety, public health and well-being” and the two men were released on bail and returned home to their families. PTI







