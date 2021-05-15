live updates kerala rain on May 15, 2021

With the impact of the deep depression on the Arabian Sea expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm, red alerts were issued for five northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Saturday given the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall (in excess of 20 cm over a 24-hour period).

Here are the latest updates:

The Coast Guard rescues three fishermen trapped in Kannur

The raging sea after heavy rains has exacerbated garbage accumulation off the coast of Kochi on Saturday. | Photography credit: H. Vibhu

Three fishermen who had disappeared after going fishing in the Kannur Sea were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard in a swift and courageous operation carried out Friday night in Cyclone Tauktae devastated sea.

Three people Arun (36), Francis (58) and Surendran (64) all originally from Thiruvananthapuram, were stranded on an Indian submarine Badhriya after they left Thalassery Harbor on Thursday. However, in a quick move, everyone was rescued at 10.20pm by the Coast Guard ship Vikram.

All rescued fishermen provided urgent medical treatment on board.

Prime Modi to review preparations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an important meeting on Saturday, May 15, 2021, to review preparations to deal with the upcoming Tauktae Cyclone, government sources said.

Leading officials from all government departments, including the National Disaster Management Authority, will attend the meeting, they said.

The Meteorological Department of India (IMD) had said on Friday that the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm” on May 17 and cross the coast of Gujarat a day later, the weather condition has intensified in a depth of depression North very likely to intensify further in cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ by Saturday morning and very likely to intensify further in a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday evening, she had said.

The rains leave traces of destruction in Kottayam

Heavy rains accompanied by stormy winds that have hit the state since Thursday have left traces of destruction in the CentralTravancore Districts of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta.

According to officials, incessant rains toppled several trees, shattering power cables and damaging crops on several acres of land. However, so far no cause has been reported.

Pathanamthitta

A preliminary estimate by the Pathanamthitta District Administration suggested that up to 144 homes partially or completely collapsed during the summer rains this year. Of these, at least 30 homes have been damaged in the past two days. Meanwhile, crops on over 248 hectares of land worth more than Rs.5.2 crops have also been completely washed away. The continuous gorge of flooded waters from the high ranges is threatening to wash the crops on foot in over a wide area of ​​belt fields throughout the Upper Kuttanad region. The endless rains have also added to the troubles of the lawsuit farmers, already hit hard by an excessive delay in paddy procurement.

Kottayam

The full winds that accompanied the heavy rains have caused widespread problems throughout the Kottayam rich water region, prompting authorities to set up relief camps in various locations. The lowlands of Kottayam municipality and neighboring villages including Kumarakom, Aymanaam and Arppokkara have been flooded by runoff from the high ranges. Several trees were uprooted across the region, leading to disruptions in road traffic and electricity supply. Meanwhile, villages on the upper borders have been on top of them due to heavy rainfall. However, the region is yet to see any major landslide cases this time.

According to estimates by the Hydrology Sub-Division in Kottayam, the district received a total rainfall of 697.8 mm in the last 24 hours. Water levels across all major rivers including the Meenachil, Pampa and Manimalayar have also reported a sharp rise, albeit within risk.

Damaged house in Kasaragod

Strong winds and heavy rains due to the low pressure formed in the Southeast Arabian Sea, damaged homes and families were evacuated to several locations in Kannur and Kasaragod districts. After heavy rains, three houses have been completely damaged on Moosodi beach in Manjeswaram in Kasaragod in the last two days. M. Abdul Majeed, a resident, here said three houses were severely damaged and people were evacuated.

Six families were relocated to a relative’s home after sea water submerged the area in New Mahe in Thalassery. In Puthur, two houses were partially damaged after a coconut tree fell on them. Similarly in Madayi at Kannur, eight members of a family moved into their relative home. Three of the family members were COVID-19 positive. While reports of tree felling, roadblocks and power line damage from various parts of the two districts were reported, no major incidents or casualties have been reported so far.

More aid camps were opened in Alappuzha

With heavy rainfall and sea erosion continuing to wreak havoc in various parts of Alappuzha, the district administration has opened two more relief camps in Thrikkunnapuzha and Arattuppuzha. Earlier she opened two camps in Kadakkarappally and Thamarakulam. Officials said a total of 50 people were transferred to the camps as of Saturday morning.

Sea erosion is severe in the coastal parts of the Cherthala, Ambalappuzha and Karthikappally taluks. At least 10 houses were destroyed or partially in Ottamassery in Kadakkarappally grama panchayat. Some families affected by sea erosion have been relocated to safer places.

Strong winds that hit the town of Alappuzha and other parts of the district on Friday evening uprooted many trees. Some houses were damaged and electricity supply was hit in some places. “A large number of houses have been damaged after trees and unbound branches fell on them. We still do not have to prove the extent of the damage and the total loss,” said a revenue official.

In Kuttanad, floodwaters entered more homes after outside gang violations and an increase in water flow from neighboring districts.

A 24-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) that reached the district on Friday, has been deployed in areas affected by coastal erosion in Cherthala.

Kerala prepares for heavy rains, red alerts in five northern districts

Tauktae Cyclonic Storm. Image source: twitter.com / @Indiametdept

Five northern districts of Kerala need to prepare for extremely heavy rainfall today, Saturday, May 15, 2021, the weather update from the Meteorological Department of India (IMD) showed in the morning.

Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod are on red alert. Seven central and southern districts – Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kollam are on orange alert for very heavy rainfall. While Kerala is not on the cyclone path moving north to Tauktae, the weather system is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm as it moves toward Gujaratcoast.

Aid camps have been set up in several districts to accommodate families evacuated from regions by sea erosion. Given the COVID-19 situation, patients with COVID-19 among evacuees are being transferred to the COVID Frontline Treatment Centers and Local Care Centers. District administrations are also conducting antigen tests at relief camps.

9 NDRF teams

Nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in different districts to deal with unforeseen cases. The army and air force units are also on standby. The Coast Guard rescued three fishermen from the sea near Kannur on Friday evening.

Parts of the state are likely to receive heavy rainfall isolated by May 19th. TAUKTAE CAN INTENSIFY INT N ST A STORM VERY CYCLONIC REGULAR The deep depression in the Arabian Sea was intensified in Cyclone Tauktae (pronounced Tau’Te) in the early hours of Saturday.

The weather system is moving north and is centered on the Arabian Sea to the east-central and south-east about 160 km north-northwest of Aminidivi and 350 km south-southwest of Panjim and 960 km southeast of Veraval, Gujarat, Meteorology of India The department said.

Tauktae is expected to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the next 12 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm over the next 12 hours. In the summer it is very possible to move north-northwest and cross the Gujaratcoast between Porbandar and Naliya around 18 May morning.

125 families were relocated to safer places in Kozhikode

Following the intensified threat of sea erosion, 125 families from various coastal areas of Kozhikode district have been relocated to safer places. Most of them are now staying in the homes of their close relatives following the technical difficulties faced by the disaster management authority in opening a large number of relief camps in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.

To date, there are three relief camps operated by Revenue Department authorities. According to officials, 60 people have been accommodated so far in these open relief camps on the borders of the Kozhikode and Koyilandy taluks.

Considering security issues, the highest number of coastal families relocated from Vadakara village. On Saturday, May 15, 2021 alone, nearly 300 people from 100 families relocated themselves to safer locations following the directives of the Disaster Management Authority.

Revenue Department officials said more than 15 families from Kadalundi village were also transferred to their relatives’ homes. Only those found not suffering from any suspected COVID-19 symptoms were asked to seek the support of relatives, they said.

Damaged pier in Valiyathura

Valiyathura Wharf, a popular landmark in Thiruvananthapuram, damaged by the crashing waves on Saturday, May 15, 2021. | Photography credit: S. Mahinsha

The crashing waves have damaged the old pier at Valiyathura, a popular landmark in the district. The region has experienced severe sea erosion over the past few days. Part of the pier has collapsed, causing authorities to close the gates to prevent people from entering the structure.

The existing concrete pier was built in 1956. No longer used for mooring ships, the pier has remained a popular destination for the public.

The rains want to continue until May 18th

Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur have been put on orange alert for very heavy scattered rainfall. Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad, who are on yellow alert, can expect heavy rain on Saturday, IMD reported. Rainfall is likely to continue until at least May 18 in parts of the state.

Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government machinery was on high alert to handle unforeseen cases. Nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are stationed in Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Pathanamthitta.

(With contributions from our correspondents and agencies)