What can the COP26 climate summit achieve?

Climate change experts and activists, including participants in the Dublin Climate Dialogue, were asked what their expectations are of COP26, and whether they are optimistic about the ability of the meetings to meet the climate threat.

Lorna Gold

Climate justice activist

While COP26 is taking place in my hometown, I have a special interest in seeing it succeed. All the COPs have been billed as the most important yet, but this one in my eyes is extremely significant because unlike the last few, it offers a real hope. Trump is gone and while Biden faces a fierce climate war, there is no shortage of goodwill and ambition.

Moreover, the pandemic is giving humanity some enlightening lessons about the consequences of science, as well as the need to work together to address threats to human survival. This COP should seal the book of rules on how the Paris Agreement will be delivered and address the acute issue of losses and damage to the historic claims of climate damage caused by rich nations.

The single most important issue, however, I believe is money. Rich countries have completely failed to deliver on their $ 100 billion-a-year pledge to support poor countries, which are already feeling the burden of climate destruction. New finance mechanisms to tackle climate change are emerging, but these are mainly through private sector initiatives.

Can real progress be made?

The pandemic has thrown a massive hole in public finances globally and it is difficult to see how new public resources will emerge to support global climate action. This can still ruin the whole process.

Experience suggests that we need to soften our expectations for success. Negotiators’ information prioritizes the national interest over the good of the global community

Pdraic Fogarty

Ecologist and Biodiversity Champion in the Irish Biology Trust

Biodiversity loss should be a major concern in COP26, all of those net zero targets implicitly need some means to get carbon dioxide out of the air. Why do we base our hopes on a technological breakthrough when nature has seized carbon for ages? While land use and forests are already accounted for in national greenhouse gas emissions inventories, there is no account of the major role our oceans have played.

Trawling has recently been shown to release as much carbon dioxide as the aviation industry, while it is also a very destructive way to catch fish. Its completion during the creation of marine protected areas will help preserve and reduce carbon while reviving marine life. Globally, forests need to be better protected (and restored), but there is no difference between biodiversity-rich natural forests and monoculture plantations, which are not as effective at carbon conservation.

In Ireland, our peat lands may be climate heroes, but only emissions from peat-managed lands are accounted for, so emissions from fires and excessive sheep grazing get a pass. That needs to change. Reconstructing our land and oceans, while regenerating agricultural land, are among the cheapest, easiest, and most effective forms of climate action. I hope COP26 recognizes this.

Can real progress be made?

We are lucky as we know what needs to be done and we have the tools to do it. . . I feel there is progress, but the pace is very slow.

Saoi OConnor

Climate and Friday ActivistFor the Leader of the Future

Many governments complained about losing the COP last year but have not taken any steps towards real climate action during the previous 25 COPs.

Many governments have adopted the radical language of people’s climate justice movements by saying that the COP is urgently needed because we need action now. This is not untrue, but the lack of action by leaders in the North Global is not due to a lack of conferences, it is due to a lack of willingness to act.

No amount of COP will change that, because the people in power in those negotiations do not want it to change. In addition, due to the inequality of vaccines and the Covid-19 pandemic, this COP is likely to exclude those people who need to be heard more about these civil society tables, and those from the peoples and areas most affected by climate change. .

Can real progress be made?

It will not come from those who are sitting around the decision-making table. The potential for climate change and for dismantling the systems that created this crisis comes from humans; there always is.

Prof. John Sweeney

Climate scientist at the University of Maynooth & COP veteran

The choreography leading up to COP26 has been remarkably similar to what preceded the COP15 disaster in Copenhagen in 2009. Once again we see efforts to reach a pre-meeting agreement by the world’s two biggest polluters: China and SH .BA Once again the EU has raised its emissions reduction target, now at least 55 percent by 2030. But will the Glasgow COP overcome the five-year log that has occurred since the 2015 Paris Agreement?

Compliance with carbon trading rules and transparency in reporting remain the main obstacles. Countries such as Brazil, Australia and China were identified in the last COP as active blocking agreements. Related to this will be the problem if rich countries will implement their commitment to supply the finances needed to help transition to developing countries and facilitate debt repayments to help their post-Covid green recovery.

Can real progress be made?

Experience suggests that we need to soften our expectations for success. Negotiators’ information prioritizes the national interest over the good of the global community. The best we can hope for is further incremental progress, but not enough to bring back the climate and biodiversity emergency.

Sinad Walsh is an Irish Climate Envoy and DFA Deputy Director General for Irish and African Aid.



Sinad Walsh

Irish Climate Envoy and Deputy Director General of DFA for Irish and African Aid

My first hope for COP26 is that people representatives on the front lines of climate change will be able to take an active part, despite Covid. Communities in the poorest countries and island states where our aid program, Irish Relief jobs are often most affected by events such as floods, droughts and severe storms, and less able to cope. We need to hear the voices of women, men and young people from these places in Glasgow.

Related to this, there is a real issue of climate justice that this COP needs to address. We must meet our global commitment to increase climate funding to $ 100 billion a year and spend much of it helping poorer countries adapt to climate impacts, which are destroying life and livelihoods and fueling conflicts.

I would also stress the need for a strong focus on the oceans at the COP, a top priority for Minister Simon Coveney who often points out how coastal communities are among the most affected. Finally, of course, reducing emissions. Our climate bill is very ambitious and necessarily so.

Can real progress be made?

I am certainly more optimistic than I was at the end of last year. We are making good progress domestically. Earth Day meeting in the US has given a big boost to mitigation ambitions and the Dublin Dialogues next week will also be helpful in keeping up the momentum.

Prof. Andrew Keane, director of the UCD Energy Institute. Photos: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times



Prof Andrew Keane

Director of the UCD Energy Institute

With COP26, we have a real opportunity to act together in the interest of our planet and our people. From my perspective, the key areas for agreement are ambitious emissions targets in line with the best science and engineering, backed by financial commitments and a strong governance framework. Mandatory targets will provide a focus for investment in technology, infrastructure, education and research.

Significant progress is being made with an acceleration of technology development, but this needs to be supported by a political and financial framework that brings communities and citizens on the journey. A zero-zero energy system in 2050 could be a reality and requires investment and transformations of our energy infrastructure that is transported from areas with high renewable potential to demand areas. There is a great opportunity for Ireland given our rich source of offshore wind, along with opportunities for an improved quality of life and environment for our citizens.

Can real progress be made?

With the great nations now signaling the true purpose, I am more optimistic that the world will get the deal it needs. Research will play a key role in unlocking many opportunities.

Dr. Hannah Daly, Emissions Expert at UCC MaREI.



Dr Hannah Daly

Emissions expert at the UCC MaREI institute

The promises made by the Paris Agreement in 2015 need to be greatly strengthened: current commitments will be blocked at 2.7 degrees Celsius by 2100, far from meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.

How far new commitments go to close that gap will be a key measure of the success of the summits. My hope is to set very strong short-term targets, we know that an immediate and steep decline in global greenhouse gas emissions is needed to prevent the worst effects of climate change and for the promises to be kept from concrete policy and funding measures, such as the phase-out of subsidies for fossil fuels and setting timelines for the completion of coal-fired power.

Can real progress be made?

I hope the summit will be a catalyst for reviving public and media pressure for youth-led global action, which was banned by Covid-19.

Dr Aidan Farrow, air quality scientist at Greenpeace Research Labs at the University of Exeter in England.



Dr Aidan Farrow

Air quality scientist at Greenpeace Research Labs, University of Exeter

It is well established that air pollutants from fossil fuels are responsible for chronic and acute diseases, damage to ecosystems, the economy and millions of premature deaths each year. Today these harms are often disproportionately felt by marginalized and impoverished communities. When it comes to reducing emissions there is no time for delay.

There can be no higher priority in COP26 than achieving credible ways to reduce emissions, closing the gaps between the Paris Agreement and fully implemented policy. The urgency of the climate crisis and air pollution requires the immediate cessation of fossil fuels. Solutions such as carbon markets and compensation schemes, which allow emissions to continue do nothing to protect human health, human rights or biodiversity today and are not a substitute for emission cuts at source.

Can real progress be made?

Past national and international efforts to improve air quality have achieved considerable success and have a history of growing the economy through improving our health and environment. COP26 presents a historic opportunity to address the immediate and long-term impacts of air and climate pollution.