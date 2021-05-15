Pandemic will be ‘much more deadly’ this year, WHO warns – World

Robin Millard (AFP) Geneva, Switzerland

The World Health Organization issued a grim warning Friday that Covid-19’s second year was set to be “much more deadly” as Japan sustained a state of emergency amid growing calls for the Olympics to be lifted.

“We are on track for the second year of this pandemic to be much more deadly than the first,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The mood also darkened in Japan, where the coronavirus state of emergency took three more regions just 10 weeks before the Olympics, as activists filed a petition with more than 350,000 signatures demanding the cancellation of the Games.

With Tokyo and other areas already under emergency orders by the end of May, Hiroshima, Okayama and northern Hokkaido, which will host the Olympic marathon, will now join them.

Japanese public opinion is strongly against holding the Games this summer.

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer said on Friday that “what athletes need is a decision: is it happening or not?”

“I would like to play in the Olympics … But if that does not happen because of the situation, I would be the first to understand,” he added.

The pandemic has killed at least 3,346,813 people worldwide since the virus first appeared in late 2019, according to an official AFP number.

Sputnik vaccines arrive in India

India, meanwhile, has begun installing the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the first foreign-fired vaccine to be used in a country that has been rocked by an explosion in cases and deaths.

The first batch of Sputnik vaccine signs – reportedly 150,000 doses – arrived on May 1 and a second shipment is expected in the coming days.

A number of leading India-based drug manufacturers have agreements on local production of Sputnik V with the aim of producing over 850 million stroke doses per year.

Relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) perform the final rites before the burning of a loved one who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus on the banks of the Ganges River in Garhmukteshwar on May 5, 2021. (AFP / Prakash Singh )

India has added approximately as many new Covid cases every day as the rest of the world combined.

More than 260,000 Indians have died, according to official figures.

In Europe, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the arrival of variant B1.617.2, one of those believed to be boosting Indian growth, could delay the reopening of society and the economy.

“This new variant could pose a serious disruption to our progress,” Johnson said.

The British Ministry of Health has followed the variant in the north west of England and in London.

Germany has already added the UK back to its list of “danger zones” that require additional controls – but not necessarily quarantine – for incoming passengers.

Elsewhere around the continent, tourist hotspots are opening up.

Greece kicked off its tourism season on Friday, hoping to turn last year’s miserable summer.

“I hope to forget this damn Covid,” said Jil Wirries, a 28-year-old student from Hanover, Germany, collecting luggage on the island of Crete.

“Everything is terrible in Germany … people are depressed … I’m very happy to be here.”

France and Spain also launched tourism campaigns this week.

But in the United States many were confused a day after the top health agency lifted all mask-wearing requirements for fully vaccinated people.

‘Refering point‘

The movement has raised questions about how to implement it – most importantly, how can you tell if a person is fully vaccinated?

It has led to a bunch of rules across the country. Some states never had masked mandates. Others raised them before the new counsel. Some were considering the idea, but others like Maryland and Virginia rushed to implement it.

Large companies are also evaluating their capabilities. Retail giant Walmart was among those who said Friday it would remove its mask mandate for fully vaccinated staff and customers.

But the United Food and Trade Workers, a union representing 1.3 million people, came out unequivocally against it.

“Essential workers are still forced to play police mask for buyers who have not been vaccinated and refuse to follow local COVID security measures. Should they now become vaccination police?” said

“My initial reaction was supportive, but as much as I think about it, I wish they had said, ‘Let’ s do this on July 1. If you’ve not been vaccinated yet, this is your chance to do it,” the air specialist said. Linsey Marr.

The WHO also said on Friday that vaccinated people should also wear masks in areas where the virus is spreading.

“Vaccination alone is not a guarantee against infection or against being able to transmit that infection to others,” said WHO science chief Soumya Swaminathan.

More than 580,000 people have died in the US of Covid-19. But almost 60 percent of adults in the U.S. have now taken one or more doses, while cases are falling fast, and children are also being vaccinated.

The WHO, however, called on rich countries to stop vaccinating children and instead donate doses to poor countries.

“I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but now I urge them to review and instead donate Covax vaccines,” WHO chief Tedros said, referring to the global sharing scheme. of vaccines.

In sports, the Turkish Grand Prix, which was drafted only on the Formula 1 calendar as a replacement for the canceled Canadian GP two weeks ago, committed suicide on Friday.

Formula 1 bosses announced that they would instead return to the Austrian sports paradise.